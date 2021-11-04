Matas Jumps 6% After Another Guidance Hike
(PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 6% in early trading after the company raised guidance once again after earnings. Matas now expects 1-4% revenue growth (up from 0-3%) and 18-19% EBITDA margin (up from 17.5-18.5%)Consensus was about 3% revenue growth …
- (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 6% in early trading after the company raised guidance once again after earnings.
- Matas now expects 1-4% revenue growth (up from 0-3%) and 18-19% EBITDA margin (up from 17.5-18.5%)
- Consensus was about 3% revenue growth before the report
- Matas continued to deliver solid top-line development despite tough comparisons, and estimates are likely to come up, SEB said
