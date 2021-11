Matas Jumps 6% After Another Guidance Hike Autor: PLX AI | 04.11.2021, 09:22 | | 14 0 | 0 04.11.2021, 09:22 | (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 6% in early trading after the company raised guidance once again after earnings. Matas now expects 1-4% revenue growth (up from 0-3%) and 18-19% EBITDA margin (up from 17.5-18.5%)Consensus was about 3% revenue growth … (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 6% in early trading after the company raised guidance once again after earnings. Matas now expects 1-4% revenue growth (up from 0-3%) and 18-19% EBITDA margin (up from 17.5-18.5%)Consensus was about 3% revenue growth … (PLX AI) – Matas shares rose 6% in early trading after the company raised guidance once again after earnings.

Matas now expects 1-4% revenue growth (up from 0-3%) and 18-19% EBITDA margin (up from 17.5-18.5%)

Consensus was about 3% revenue growth before the report

Consensus was about 3% revenue growth before the report

Matas continued to deliver solid top-line development despite tough comparisons, and estimates are likely to come up, SEB said



