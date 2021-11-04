Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade (PLX AI) – Bilfinger shares gained 4.3% in early trading after Bank of America double upgraded the stock.Bilfinger raised to buy from underperform at BofAPrice target raised to EUR 40 from EUR 16.50BofA now has the highest price target on Bilfinger …



