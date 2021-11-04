Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Bilfinger shares gained 4.3% in early trading after Bank of America double upgraded the stock.
- Bilfinger raised to buy from underperform at BofA
- Price target raised to EUR 40 from EUR 16.50
- BofA now has the highest price target on Bilfinger among analysts covering the stock, with implied upside 30%
- Bilfinger should benefit from the recovery in oil, gas and chemicals markets, BofA said
- Self-help efforts should result in a simplified and more focused business, while the company also is set for a $250 million cash return equal to 20% of market cap, the analysts said
