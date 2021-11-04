checkAd

Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 09:34   

(PLX AI) – Bilfinger shares gained 4.3% in early trading after Bank of America double upgraded the stock.Bilfinger raised to buy from underperform at BofAPrice target raised to EUR 40 from EUR 16.50BofA now has the highest price target on Bilfinger …

  • (PLX AI) – Bilfinger shares gained 4.3% in early trading after Bank of America double upgraded the stock.
  • Bilfinger raised to buy from underperform at BofA
  • Price target raised to EUR 40 from EUR 16.50
  • BofA now has the highest price target on Bilfinger among analysts covering the stock, with implied upside 30%
  • Bilfinger should benefit from the recovery in oil, gas and chemicals markets, BofA said
  • Self-help efforts should result in a simplified and more focused business, while the company also is set for a $250 million cash return equal to 20% of market cap, the analysts said
