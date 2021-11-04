Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as Analyst Upgrades Continue Autor: PLX AI | 04.11.2021, 10:01 | | 42 0 | 0 04.11.2021, 10:01 | (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB … (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.

Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB said, lifting its price target to DKK 805 from DKK 725

Novo’s GLP-1 diabetes franchise is pulling even more weight than we had hoped for and we continue to see a doubling of obesity sales in 2022, Danske said, lifting its price target to DKK 835 from DKK 735

We remain buyers of the stock and see potential further valuation upside from even higher obesity sales forecasts, once-weekly insulin icodec, oral sema for obesity, cagrisema in obesity and MIM8, Nordea said, lifting its price target to DKK 760 from DKK 680

Strong Wegovy trajectory layers on solid GLP1 growth, Bank of America said, lifting its price target to DKK 780 from DKK 735



