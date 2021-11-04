checkAd

Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as Analyst Upgrades Continue

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 10:01  |  42   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.
  • Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB said, lifting its price target to DKK 805 from DKK 725
  • Novo’s GLP-1 diabetes franchise is pulling even more weight than we had hoped for and we continue to see a doubling of obesity sales in 2022, Danske said, lifting its price target to DKK 835 from DKK 735
  • We remain buyers of the stock and see potential further valuation upside from even higher obesity sales forecasts, once-weekly insulin icodec, oral sema for obesity, cagrisema in obesity and MIM8, Nordea said, lifting its price target to DKK 760 from DKK 680
  • Strong Wegovy trajectory layers on solid GLP1 growth, Bank of America said, lifting its price target to DKK 780 from DKK 735


Novo Nordisk (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk Keeps Rising as Analyst Upgrades Continue (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk shares rose another 1.3% today as analysts continued to lift their price targets after the third-quarter earnings.Momentum will continue into 2022 despite a potential negative impact from a Chinese drug pricing reform, SEB …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Roku Q3 Revenue in Line; Adj. EBITDA Beats Estimates
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
MTU Aero Signs Long-Term Service Agreement with Petrobras
Odfjell SE Q3 EBIT USD -7 Million
Merck KGaA Outlook FY Revenue EUR 19,300-19,850 Million
Merck KGaA Raised Forecast After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
Booking Holdings Q3 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected
Vestas Board Member Buys Shares for Nearly DKK 1 Million
Pandora CEO, CFO Buy Shares in Company
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Danske Bank Will Struggle to Boost Revenue Growth, Nordea Says, Maintaining a Sell Recommendation
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:08 UhrNovo Nordisk erhöht die Prognose
4investors | Kommentare
09:41 UhrMarktkompass: Fed startet Tapering, VW & MERCK | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
08:54 UhrJPMORGAN stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
03.11.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Freundlich vor US-Zinsentscheid - Cac mit Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.11.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
03.11.21Novo Nordisk: Prognoseerhöhung, top Q3! Aktie bald bei 100 Euro?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
03.11.21Aktien Europa: Zurückhaltung vor US-Zinsentscheid
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.11.21BERNSTEIN RESEARCH stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Outperform'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
03.11.21Novo Nordisk stockt Aktienrückkauf auf - Aktie auf Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21UBS stuft NOVO NORDISK auf 'Neutral'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: andere