Vestas Cut at BofA, but Shares Rise as Management Buys Stock Autor: PLX AI | 04.11.2021, 10:10 | | 40 0 | 0 04.11.2021, 10:10 | (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose despite a downgrade at Bank of America, after the CEO and a board member bought shares during the big drop yesterday.Vestas CEO Andersen bought 3,000 shares for about DKK 675,000 and board member Berneke bought 4,000 … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose despite a downgrade at Bank of America, after the CEO and a board member bought shares during the big drop yesterday.Vestas CEO Andersen bought 3,000 shares for about DKK 675,000 and board member Berneke bought 4,000 … (PLX AI) – Vestas shares rose despite a downgrade at Bank of America, after the CEO and a board member bought shares during the big drop yesterday.

Vestas CEO Andersen bought 3,000 shares for about DKK 675,000 and board member Berneke bought 4,000 shares for nearly DKK 1 million

Vestas isn't as protected from inflation and supply chain volatility as was expected, Bank of America analysts said, cutting their recommendation to neutral from buy

Price target cut to DKK 230 from DKK 260

Supply chain volatility next year combined with lower U.S. volumes may mean difficulties in expanding margins, which could be a drag on valuation despite a strong long term growth outlook, BofA said

Vestas price targets were also cut at SEB, Nordea, Carnegie and Kepler Cheuvreux, among others



