AlzeCure presents at Redeye Life Science Day 2021 on November 11

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 04, 2021 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company is participating at Redeye Life Science Day 2021 on November 11 at 14:30 CEST, where CEO Martin Jönsson will present the company's latest developments. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A with external experts on-site and Redeye's analysts. The presentation will be held in English and live streamed via https://www.redeye.se/events/815899/redeye-life-science-day-2021 . The recorded presentation and the slide set will also be available afterwards on AlzeCure's website https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/ .