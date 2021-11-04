SUIC Takes Forward An Innovation Drive of Financial Services That Cater To The New Age Banking Ecosystem Through The Bankway Holdings Group, The Second Global Ecosystem Interoperable With Its SUIC Midas Ecosystem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC is taking forward its innovation drive amidst the fast-changing technological landscape, introducing the Bankway Holdings Group, offering …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC is taking forward its innovation drive amidst the fast-changing technological landscape, introducing the Bankway Holdings Group, offering financial services to the new age banking ecosystem, while preserving its network and interoperability with the successfully launched SUIC Midas ecosystem of lending and borrowing.

SUIC fosters a growing innovation series to address the global new age banking demands, while preserving the best elements of its current SUIC Midas ecosystem. SUIC targets the new age banks that harness the best Fintech offering safe services and support innovation while anchoring the trust of the public and achieving more cost-saving mechanisms that benefits our partners and customers. The Bankway Holdings Group is set apart from the traditional banks with these advanced service features.

Mr. Maninder Bhullar, Strategic Group Adviser of Bankway Holdings Group, stated "SUIC makes available to its customers an added value two-fold: from great speed leveraging on technology and by reaching a much larger customer segment especially in the rural and underserved corners of the globe. This expands the financial deliver system's reach to these far-flung corners of the world where the traditional banks are generally not interested or are unable to offer their services due to geographical and resource constraints. By using the latest SUIC fintech tools, SUIC is continually investing on technology advancement and ensures that its financial products and services will cover the new age banking's focus on the areas of payments, deposits and lending and provide reliable seamless customer experiences confidently. SUIC is unique in a way that it has brought to life its unique financial products and services and fills the void in traditional banking. SUIC financial delivery system is studied in great detail and always with practical innovation in mind. SUIC's management team's focus towards the new age banking era is certainly a laudable effort especially for its various partners and stakeholders."

SUIC is set to deliver on the new age consumers future needs building fintech systems that encourage robust competition, smart options, and cutting-edge innovation among diverse intermediaries.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research,

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

