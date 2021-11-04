checkAd

Komo Plant Based Foods Sees 67% Sales Increase in October

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, today announces record plant-based food sales in October 2021 of more than $45,000, a 67 percent increase over the previous month.

Komo launched its plant-based comfort food products locally earlier this year, and in October it was successful in significantly expanding production to meet demand from distributors and retailers One of the recently signed distributors is TransCold Distribution Ltd., a Unilever Master Distributor, which delivers frozen products to over 10,000 distribution points in Canada and the United States. This week Komo has begun its expansion to other provinces and Komo expects to double its retail distribution network to over 100 points within the next few months.

Komo also sells direct-to-consumer through its own eCommerce platform, and it has received over 130 five star reviews from verified purchasers through the Yotpo app, which enables automatic review generation.

"We were able to achieve significant revenue in October, within 7 months of launch as a new brand and with only 30 distribution points. We have already grown this month to 50 retail locations with the addition of the Nesters Market chain," says Komo CEO Wiliam White. "We have proven that we are able to achieve rapid growth locally and we look forward to continuing this trend now that we have production and distribution in place to expand across Canada and into the United States.""

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671123/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Sees-67-Sales ...

Disclaimer

