Grieg Seafood Slips on Downgrade, but Other Analysts Stay Positive Autor: PLX AI | 04.11.2021, 11:06 | | 0 | 0 04.11.2021, 11:06 | (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares slipped nearly 1% in morning trading after a downgrade at Carnegie, while other analysts maintained a positive stance on the stock. Grieg Seafood cut to sell from hold on an unattractive risk/reward at … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares slipped nearly 1% in morning trading after a downgrade at Carnegie, while other analysts maintained a positive stance on the stock. Grieg Seafood cut to sell from hold on an unattractive risk/reward at … (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares slipped nearly 1% in morning trading after a downgrade at Carnegie, while other analysts maintained a positive stance on the stock.

Grieg Seafood cut to sell from hold on an unattractive risk/reward at Carnegie

Increased cost risk due to raw material inflation supports cautious sector view, Carnegie said

But Grieg Seafood has a positive market outlook, particularly in the U.S. next year, with stabilizing operations and reduced financial risk, DNB said, lifting its price target to NOK 105 from NOK 100 and reiterating a buy recommendation

All regions were Grieg Seafood operates have potential to reduce costs, and the company stays attractive given the growth potential, Kepler Cheuvreux said, staying at buy, but trimming its price target to NOK 122 from NOK 125



Grieg Seafood Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Grieg Seafood Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer