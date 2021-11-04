checkAd

Grieg Seafood Slips on Downgrade, but Other Analysts Stay Positive

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares slipped nearly 1% in morning trading after a downgrade at Carnegie, while other analysts maintained a positive stance on the stock. Grieg Seafood cut to sell from hold on an unattractive risk/reward at …

  • (PLX AI) – Grieg Seafood shares slipped nearly 1% in morning trading after a downgrade at Carnegie, while other analysts maintained a positive stance on the stock.
  • Grieg Seafood cut to sell from hold on an unattractive risk/reward at Carnegie
  • Increased cost risk due to raw material inflation supports cautious sector view, Carnegie said
  • But Grieg Seafood has a positive market outlook, particularly in the U.S. next year, with stabilizing operations and reduced financial risk, DNB said, lifting its price target to NOK 105 from NOK 100 and reiterating a buy recommendation
  • All regions were Grieg Seafood operates have potential to reduce costs, and the company stays attractive given the growth potential, Kepler Cheuvreux said, staying at buy, but trimming its price target to NOK 122 from NOK 125


