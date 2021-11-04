Idaho Champion Gold Reports First 2021 Drilling Results from Champagne Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") reports the results of the first two drill holes from its 2021 exploration drilling program at …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc . (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FSE:1QB1) (" Idaho Champion " or the " Company ") reports the results of the first two drill holes from its 2021 exploration drilling program at its 100% controlled Champagne Gold Project (" Champagne ") near the city of Arco, Butte County, Idaho.

Drill hole DDH-CC-01 was collared near the western margin of the caldera complex, passing through a thin section of volcanic rocks before penetrating the metasedimentary basement rocks. Drill hole DDH-CC-02 intersected a thick section of altered volcanic rocks and narrow porphyritic dikes, all of which were hydrothermally altered. There were numerous thick sections of anomalous silver (Ag), lead (Pb), and zinc (Zn) punctuated by narrow bonanza-grade veinlets carrying high grades of Ag, Pb, Zn, and copper (Cu) (highlighted below). The geochemical zonation suggests increasing temperature with depth as the broader anomalies and veinlets become more Ag and Cu dominant at depth.

Highlights

1,380 g/t Ag, 9.8% Cu, 17.45% Pb, and 13.5% Zn over 0.1 metres from 408.7 metres depth

690 g/t Ag and 2.8% Cu over 0.1 metres from 557.8 metres depth

Jonathan Buick, Idaho Champion's CEO, commented: "Over the last 15 months, we have identified a huge footprint of geophysical and geochemical anomalies at Champagne. The drilling this year covered an area of 2 km by 2 km. We are encouraged that the first two drill holes from the project encountered both narrow high-grade veins and broad intervals of alteration and anomalous geochemistry. These distal indicators discovered in the first drill holes are consistent with our interpretation that a deeper porphyry copper system is driving the Champage mineral system. We look forward to more extensive drilling in other parts of the system and to depth."

Drill holes DDH-CC-01 and 02 were drilled near the northwest edge of a major induced polarization/resitivity (IP) anomaly identified during the 2020 exploration program (see press release dated February 2, 2021 and Figure 1). DDH-CC-02 was designed to test the northern continuation of the St. Louis - Reliance Corridor reported by the Company on September 14, 2021. After noting the narrow high-grade veins and more distal