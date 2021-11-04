checkAd

Instadose Announces Strategic JV Partner in India

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 11:59  |  24   |   |   

Instadose Pharma Announces Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partner in India Strengthening its Global Distribution PlatformCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is …

Instadose Pharma Announces Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partner in India Strengthening its Global Distribution Platform

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp (Canada) ("Instadose Canada", "Instadose" or the "Company"), has executed a joint venture agreement (the "India JV Agreement") with its strategic partner, Sanctum Healthcare Remedies Private Limited (the "India JV Partner") to grow, cultivate, process, produce, export, and sell Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil to Europe through Instadose's Global Distribution Platform. "Our partnership in India is a strategic pillar to Instadose's Global Distribution Platform as Indian states such as Uttarakhand legalize Medical Cannabis" commented Grant Sanders, Chairman of Instadose. "With a population of approximately 1.4 billion and a growing middle class, the potential for Medicinal Cannabis in India is substantial", said Mr. Sanders.

Background

In January 2021, Instadose, along with its India JV Partner, commenced official discussions with State government officials in Uttarakhand with a goal to secure a legal commercial license to grow, cultivate, process, and produce Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil (the "Uttarakhand License") on agricultural lands located within the State of Uttarakhand (the "UttarakhandLands").

In February 2021, Instadose and Sanctum agreed to a plan of joint venture that would see the parties work together in India to secure multiple State‑issued licenses to, among other rights, grow, cultivate, process, produce, export, and sell Medicinal Cannabis (with an initial maximum THC content level of 0.3%) and Cannabinoid Oil (the "India JV Licenses") on certain agricultural lands in India (the "India JV Lands") starting with the Uttarakhand License and Uttarakhand Lands (the "India Joint Venture"). On February 18, 2021, Instadose and the India JV Partner executed the India JV Agreement formalizing their relationship under the India Joint Venture. In doing so, the India Joint Venture would serve the Global Distribution Platform as both a Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation Participant and Cannabinoid Oil Production Participant.

Seite 1 von 4
Instadose Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Instadose Announces Strategic JV Partner in India Instadose Pharma Announces Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partner in India Strengthening its Global Distribution PlatformCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
Sparta Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.11.21InstadosePharma Announces Columbia JV and Supply Agreement
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21Instadose Pharma Corp and the Future of Medicinal Cannabis
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21Instadose Pharma Announces that Instadose Canada Has Established a Strategic Import Location in Portugal for its Global Distribution Platform
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21Instadose Pharma Corp - Establishes New Supply Route
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Instadose Pharma Corp. Announces Update to Arrangement!
Accesswire | Analysen
16.10.21Instadose Pharma Corp. Announces Vote
Accesswire | Analysen