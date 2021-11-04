Instadose Announces Strategic JV Partner in India

Instadose Pharma Announces Instadose Canada has Established a Strategic Joint Venture Partner in India Strengthening its Global Distribution PlatformCHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is …

CHESAPEAKE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Instadose Pharma Corp. (formerly Mikrocoze) is pleased to announce that Instadose Pharma Corp (Canada) (" Instadose Canada", "Instadose" or the "Company "), has executed a joint venture agreement (the " India JV Agreement ") with its strategic partner, Sanctum Healthcare Remedies Private Limited (the " India JV Partner ") to grow, cultivate, process, produce, export, and sell Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil to Europe through Instadose's Global Distribution Platform. "Our partnership in India is a strategic pillar to Instadose's Global Distribution Platform as Indian states such as Uttarakhand legalize Medical Cannabis" commented Grant Sanders, Chairman of Instadose. "With a population of approximately 1.4 billion and a growing middle class, the potential for Medicinal Cannabis in India is substantial", said Mr. Sanders.

Background

In January 2021, Instadose, along with its India JV Partner, commenced official discussions with State government officials in Uttarakhand with a goal to secure a legal commercial license to grow, cultivate, process, and produce Medicinal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Oil (the "Uttarakhand License") on agricultural lands located within the State of Uttarakhand (the "UttarakhandLands").

In February 2021, Instadose and Sanctum agreed to a plan of joint venture that would see the parties work together in India to secure multiple State‑issued licenses to, among other rights, grow, cultivate, process, produce, export, and sell Medicinal Cannabis (with an initial maximum THC content level of 0.3%) and Cannabinoid Oil (the "India JV Licenses") on certain agricultural lands in India (the "India JV Lands") starting with the Uttarakhand License and Uttarakhand Lands (the "India Joint Venture"). On February 18, 2021, Instadose and the India JV Partner executed the India JV Agreement formalizing their relationship under the India Joint Venture. In doing so, the India Joint Venture would serve the Global Distribution Platform as both a Medicinal Cannabis Cultivation Participant and Cannabinoid Oil Production Participant.