Graycliff Exploration Intersects Near-Surface Gold Mineralization Grading 4.83 g/t Over 3.0 Metres at Shakespeare Project, Ontario

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce additional assay results from drilling on its Shakespeare Gold Project located on the prolific Canadian Shield near Sudbury, Ontario. The latest results are from the 2,200-metre Phase Two program that focused on defining the extent of gold mineralization proximal to the historic Miller where initial gold mining took place more than 100 years ago.

Drill Holes J-17-21 intersected two mineralized intervals seven (7) metres ("m") apart with the higher interval returning 4.83 g/t gold ("Au") over 3.0 m, including 13.40 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Drill Hole J-15-21 was terminated early after intersecting a fault. Significant intervals for holes J-15-21 to J-17-21 are detailed below: