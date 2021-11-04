NeoGenomics Announces Leadership Team Transition

FT. MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, announced today an upcoming leadership team …

William Bonello will be named Chief Financial Officer as of January 1, 2022. Mr. Bonello currently serves as President of our Informatics Division. He has led the division since its inception in 2020, building the team out to over 60 people today and presiding over impressive early growth. Prior to that role, Mr. Bonello served as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer helping to formulate the company's growth strategy, and previously also served as Director of Investor Relations. Prior to joining NeoGenomics, Mr. Bonello worked as a healthcare equity analyst covering diagnostic services and product stocks at Craig-Hallum and at a variety of other investment banking firms and was also Senior Vice President for Investor Relations at LabCorp. Mr. Bonello received his B.A. degree from Carleton College and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Kathryn McKenzie will be named Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer as of January 1, 2022. Ms. McKenzie currently serves as our Chief Financial Officer and has led the company through multiple acquisitions, financing events, and navigated the company through the financial challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic. Prior to that role, Ms. McKenzie served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. Before joining NeoGenomics, Ms. McKenzie served in various roles at Chico's FAS, including Assistant Controller and Director of Financial Reporting and Treasury, and at Ernst and Young LLP. Ms. McKenzie is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Master's of Science in Accountancy from the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

"We are very excited to announce new appointments for two of our talented executives that positions the company for further success. We are delighted to name Bill as Chief Financial Officer and believe that his extensive capital markets and financial analysis background will be invaluable as we continue to execute on our ambitious growth strategy. We are also pleased to have Kathryn now serve in the newly created role of Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer with oversight of our Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives as well as risk management activities," said Mark Mallon, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics.