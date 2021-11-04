Guardforce AI Announces Asia-Pacific Expansion with Headquarter Relocation to Singapore

Announces Merger with Guardforce AI Singapore Pte. Ltd.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Guardforce AI Co., Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia, has …

To facilitate the move, Guardforce AI has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Guardforce AI Singapore Pte. Ltd. (former name: GF Robotics Pte. Ltd.). The definitive merger has been approved by Guardforce AI's audit committee and board of directors and is expected to be completed by the middle of November. The merger will allow Guardforce AI to set up operations in Singapore within the robotics and cybersecurity sectors, a tactical move to expand the Company's business in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The opportunity to move our headquarters to Singapore, as a result of the merger with Guardforce AI Singapore Pte. Ltd., is both a significant milestone and emblematic of our growth strategy here at Guardforce AI, said Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI. "Singapore is the Asia-Pacific hub for the development of cybersecurity, AI and robotics, and our goal is to be part of this vibrant ecosystem to enhance our competitive position. This move will facilitate our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region as we carefully seek further partnership opportunities in our new home base of Singapore, more specifically within the AI and cybersecurity segment."

