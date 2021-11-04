checkAd

Silver Spruce contracts MPX Geophysics for Mag/Radiometrics/VLF Airborne Survey on Mystery Au Project, central Newfoundland and Labrador

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce a technical services agreement signed with MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") to conduct an airborne survey of the Mystery Au project ("Mystery" or the "Property"). The Company recently …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce a technical services agreement signed with MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") to conduct an airborne survey of the Mystery Au project ("Mystery" or the "Property"). The Company recently signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.

"Given the history of recent exploration discoveries and successful drilling along several major structures in the Exploits Subzone, we are excited to launch our first gold exploration program in the region at the Mystery project. The MPX airborne survey is scheduled for early November and will require only 3-5 flight days, weather permitting, to complete data collection over the entire Property," said Greg Davison, Vice-President Exploration and Director of Silver Spruce.

Figure 1. Map of the Mystery project claims, named from north to south, Marilyn, Till and Mystery, located only 20-50km south of the MPX flight base in Bishop's Falls, Newfoundland.

"Our initial site exploration reported mineral and rock textures common to shallow epithermal and/or orogenic ‘mesothermal or lode' vein-style mineralization with Au-As±Sb geochemical association. These points are consistent with the regional discoveries and significant global analogues. We are targeting major and minor structural sets, zones showing strike shift and potential dilation, zones of high resistivity associated with one of more styles of silicification, among other indicators," said Greg Davison, Silver Spruce VP Exploration and Director. "Fortunately, we have prospective regional geology and structure with only limited exploration and no history of drilling. The MPX survey will complement our grassroots project ArcGIS database with state of the art, high resolution magnetic, radiometric and VLF data. MPX has completed similar airborne surveys over several adjacent properties where significant lineaments can be interpreted along anastomosing and intersecting trends."

