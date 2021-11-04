Silver Spruce contracts MPX Geophysics for Mag/Radiometrics/VLF Airborne Survey on Mystery Au Project, central Newfoundland and Labrador

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce a technical services agreement signed with MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") to conduct an airborne survey of the Mystery Au project ("Mystery" or the "Property"). The Company recently …

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce a technical services agreement signed with MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") to conduct an airborne survey of the Mystery Au project ("Mystery" or the "Property"). The Company recently signed a Definitive Agreement to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project. "Given the history of recent exploration discoveries and successful drilling along several major structures in the Exploits Subzone, we are excited to launch our first gold exploration program in the region at the Mystery project. The MPX airborne survey is scheduled for early November and will require only 3-5 flight days, weather permitting, to complete data collection over the entire Property," said Greg Davison, Vice-President Exploration and Director of Silver Spruce.