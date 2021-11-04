checkAd

Freenet Targets EBITDA of Minimum EUR 520 Million by end of 2025

(PLX AI) – Freenet says EBITDA is anticipated to rise at an average annual growth rate of more than 4% to at least 520 million euros by 2025Freenet says TV and Media segment to contribute an additional 35 to 65 million euros to EBITDA compared to …

  • (PLX AI) – Freenet says EBITDA is anticipated to rise at an average annual growth rate of more than 4% to at least 520 million euros by 2025
  • Freenet says TV and Media segment to contribute an additional 35 to 65 million euros to EBITDA compared to 2020
  • Free cash flow expected to rise in line with EBITDA to more than 260 million euros in the same period
  • Sees contribution of between 30 and 60 million euros from the Mobile Communications segment
  • Sees EUR 5-15 million from cost efficiencies
