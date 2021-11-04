Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Freenet Targets EBITDA of Minimum EUR 520 Million by end of 2025 (PLX AI) – Freenet says EBITDA is anticipated to rise at an average annual growth rate of more than 4% to at least 520 million euros by 2025Freenet says TV and Media segment to contribute an additional 35 to 65 million euros to EBITDA compared to …



