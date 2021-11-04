Greenpro Incubated Cryptocurrency-Mining Project to Empower the STO Business in BIMP-EAGA Regions

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that the Company is progressing its plan to venture into a crypto-mining project in Malaysia after the signing of Private Public …

GreenPro is in the process of discussion with Malaysia relevant authorities to setup cryptocurrency-mining machines based in one of the special economy zone which encouraging Green, digital and solar-based business.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that the Company is progressing its plan to venture into a crypto-mining project in Malaysia after the signing of Private Public Partnership Agreement in August 2021 for the development of digital asset platform in BIMP-EAGA.

Parallel to the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry is the rapid growth of cryptocurrency regulation, the STO (Securities Token Offering) will help GreenPro in providing alternative digital finance to different incubated projects.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lcc3-rAV8B8)

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said "STO is considered to be a very efficient method of financing in Digital Economy Transformation. Traditional fundraising methods are becoming increasingly complex to access, and many businesses have started to look at blockchain technology for raising funds. As a result, security tokens have become a possible investment vehicle that allows businesses to reverse the financial pyramid and democratize the capital markets. STO platform can greatly help GreenPro to provide a stable and reliable exit from its incubated projects."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.