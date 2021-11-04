checkAd

Greenpro Incubated Cryptocurrency-Mining Project to Empower the STO Business in BIMP-EAGA Regions

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that the Company is progressing its plan to venture into a crypto-mining project in Malaysia after the signing of Private Public …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that the Company is progressing its plan to venture into a crypto-mining project in Malaysia after the signing of Private Public Partnership Agreement in August 2021 for the development of digital asset platform in BIMP-EAGA.

GreenPro is in the process of discussion with Malaysia relevant authorities to setup cryptocurrency-mining machines based in one of the special economy zone which encouraging Green, digital and solar-based business.

Parallel to the rapid growth of the cryptocurrency industry is the rapid growth of cryptocurrency regulation, the STO (Securities Token Offering) will help GreenPro in providing alternative digital finance to different incubated projects.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lcc3-rAV8B8)

Greenpro CEO, Dr. Lee said "STO is considered to be a very efficient method of financing in Digital Economy Transformation. Traditional fundraising methods are becoming increasingly complex to access, and many businesses have started to look at blockchain technology for raising funds. As a result, security tokens have become a possible investment vehicle that allows businesses to reverse the financial pyramid and democratize the capital markets. STO platform can greatly help GreenPro to provide a stable and reliable exit from its incubated projects."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Greenpro Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenpro Incubated Cryptocurrency-Mining Project to Empower the STO Business in BIMP-EAGA Regions KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that the Company is progressing its plan to venture into a crypto-mining project in Malaysia after the signing of Private Public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.10.21Greenpro Incubated Company Angkasa-X Admitted as International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Member Files for LEO Satellite Launch
Accesswire | Analysen