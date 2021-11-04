Polaris Infrastructure Declares Quarterly Dividend

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris Infrastructure" or the "Company"), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.15 per common share outstanding.

This dividend will be paid on November 26th, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15th, 2021. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" as designated for Canadian federal, provincial and territorial income tax purposes.