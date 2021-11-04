Aztec - Kootenay Joint Venture Approves 22 Hole, 5000 Meter RC Drill Program at Cervantes Gold-Copper Project, Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. announce the approval of a 22 hole, 5,000 meter reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper …

The JV plans to commence the 22 hole, 5,000 m reverse circulation program in late November and will test four main targets. View: Cervantes Proposed Phase 2 RC Drilling Plan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSXV:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) and Kootenay Silver Inc. announce the approval of a 22 hole, 5,000 meter reverse circulation ("RC") drilling program at the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. Aztec (65%) and Kootenay (35%) recently formed a 65/35 joint venture ("JV") and the JV Management Committee met this week to review and approve the Phase 2 drill program which follows up on the results of the recently completed 2021 Phase 1 exploration program ( see news release date August 4, 2021 ).

At the California target, where Aztec previously discovered extensive porphyry gold-copper mineralization (drill intercepts up to 0.77 gpt gold over 160m), the JV will drill 14 infill and step-out holes at a 50m spacing to expand and better define the area of mineralization, followed by two 500m deep holes to test the depth extent of the strong IP chargeability anomaly At the California North prospect, one hole will test the coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly At the Jasper prospect, one hole will test the outcropping copper mineralization and copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly At the Purisima East target, six holes will test the high grade gold mineralization in the Glory Hole mine working and coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly within a breccia along the rim of a brecciated QFP porphyry intrusion

The primary objectives of the two phase 2021 exploration program are to better define the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry gold oxide cap at California, evaluate the potential for deeper copper-gold porphyry sulfide mineralization underlying the oxide cap, test for north and west extensions of the California mineralization at California North and Jasper, and assess the breccia potential of Purisima East.

Aztec CEO Simon Dyakowski commented "Success in the upcoming drilling program will help build our confidence in advancing the project to an initial open pit resource estimate and elevate the profile of the Cervantes project in a region that has both porphyry copper and heap leach gold production in Mexico."

Cervantes Project Overview

Cervantes is a highly prospective porphyry gold-copper-molybdenum property located in southeastern Sonora state, Mexico. The project lies 160 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico within the famous Laramide porphyry copper belt approximately 265 km southeast of the Cananea porphyry copper-molybdenum mine (Grupo Mexico). Cervantes also lies along an east-west trending gold belt 60 km west of the Mulatos epithermal gold mine (Alamos Gold), 45 km west of the La India mine (Agnico Eagle), and 40 km northwest of Santana gold deposit (Minera Alamos). View: Cervantes Project Location Map