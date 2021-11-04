checkAd

Zentek Wins ISC Challenge to Develop a Portable Detection Device for SARS-CoV-2 in Wastewater

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 13:00  |  17   |   |   

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces it has been selected as one …

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces it has been selected as one of three technologies for phase 1 of the Innovation Solutions Canada (ISC) challenge to develop a portable detection device for SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater. ZEN has received a $148,000 award from ISC to develop its first prototype.

"Our success in this ISC challenge is an important extension of Zentek's rapid detection platform based on the patent-pending DNA aptamer technology licensed from McMaster University. Although initial applications have been focused on rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 in saliva, we believe that in working with our collaborators, we can expand the application to track the prevalence and potential spread of pathogens through detection in wastewater as well. This is further validation of our technology as a platform not only for the development of new aptamers to detect different pathogens, but also detecting pathogens in different ways. This award and challenge confirm the emphasis that the Government of Canada is placing on pathogen detection systems. We anticipate similar interest from other end users who are interested in early detection of pathogen outbreaks like cruise ships and among vulnerable or isolated populations," commented Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO.

ISC Challenge Overview

Zentek, in partnership with Dr. Yingfu Li, Dr. John Brennan, and Dr. Leyla Soleymani at McMaster University and Forsee Instruments Ltd., have been chosen to develop a prototype based on the Company's patent-pending aptamer-based saliva sensor to detect SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater samples within the next 4 months. The goal of the ISC challenge, sponsored by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the National Research Council of Canada, is to produce a portable end-to-end SARS-CoV-2 wastewater detection device used for wastewater monitoring and designed to remove delays in the test-to-result pipeline. An additional goal is to provide important outbreak surveillance data to public health units. The challenge is a competitive process whereby one solution that reaches the objectives of the program will receive $350,000 to further develop the prototype into a final, commercial-ready solution.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. Zentek is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases.The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

For further information:
Matt Blazei 
Tel: (212) 655-0924 
Email: mattb@coreir.com

To find out more about Zentek Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca. 

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although Zentek believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Zentek disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

SOURCE: Zentek



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671111/Zentek-Wins-ISC-Challenge-to-Develop ...

Zentek Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zentek Wins ISC Challenge to Develop a Portable Detection Device for SARS-CoV-2 in Wastewater GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, IP development and commercialization company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces it has been selected as one …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.11.21Zentek Develops New Carbon-Based Nanotechnology-Enhanced Icephobic Coating to Reduce Ice Accretion
Accesswire | Analysen
28.10.21Zentek Continues to Build Strong Leadership with Additions to Management Team and Advisory Board
Accesswire | Analysen
27.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Name Change to Zentek Ltd
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Completion of Change of Classification on the TSX Venture Exchange to Industrial, Technology, Life Sciences Issuer
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Submission of Nasdaq Listing Application
Accesswire | Analysen
06.10.21ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty
Accesswire | Analysen