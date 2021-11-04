Sky Gold Discovers New Copper Target on the Evening Star Property, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of surface copper mineralization on its Evening Star Property, located …

Discovered through prospecting, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling, the new target known as the " High Life Zone " was sampled over an area approximately 200 by 400 meters. Fifteen (15) surface grab samples averaged 0.42 percent copper (% Cu), and 11.7 parts per million silver (Ag ppm). Peak values were 1.54 Cu % and 63.7 Ag ppm. The table below summarizes all rock samples received from the preliminary sampling.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Sky Gold Corp. (TSXV:SKYG)(OTC PINK:SRKZF) ("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of surface copper mineralization on its Evening Star Property, located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Foto: Accesswire

The Evening Star property is prospective for CRD (Carbonate Replacement Deposit) base and precious (silver and gold) mineralization and has previously been explored for copper-gold porphyry mineralization. The property is located 12 kilometers southeast of the town of Hawthorne, north of, and contiguous to the Pamlico property, owned by Newrange Gold Corp.

The High Life Zone is located approximately 250 meters north of the Gold Bug mine workings. The copper mineralization appears as copper oxides (malachite, azurite, chrysocolla), associated with quartz veins, veinlets, limonitic microfractures and disseminated in a quartz monzonite porphyry host rock interpreted as Cretaceous in age. To date, no carbonate rocks have been observed. Outcrop exposure is limited due to widespread sandy, druzy, weathered granodiorite cover (windblown) but the grab rock samples are interpreted to reflect subcrop mineralization under relatively thin cover.

The Company has also completed a preliminary soil sampling survey over the same area that the rock samples were collected, comprised of 33 samples. The arithmetic average for the soil samples was 0.040 ppm Au, 1.8 ppm Ag, 479 ppm Cu, 77 ppb Pb, and 173 ppm Zn. The 90% percentile values (indicative as strongly anomalous) were 0.099 ppm Au, 7.6 ppm Ag, 1197 ppm Cu (0.12% Cu), 195 ppm Pb and 419 ppm Zn.

These soil results are interpreted as strongly anomalous for copper and silver and are supportive of the anomalous values obtained from the rock sampling program. The soil geochemistry is also anomalous for gold which was not reflected in the rock sample assays. In addition, some rock and soil samples are elevated in bismuth and arsenic which may indicate multiple phases of mineralization.