Magna Terra Commences an Expansion Drill Program on the Rattling Brook Deposit at the Great Northern Project, Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has started a 1,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Drill Program") designed to test specific opportunities to expand the Rattling Brook Deposit (the "Deposit") on its 100% owned Great Northern Project ("Great Northern"), located in western Newfoundland (Exhibit A). The targets were generated based on recent mapping and prospecting programs as well as a comprehensive review of historic data, which identified the Apsy Feeder Zone - a previously untested mineralized structure that is continuous with, and northwest of the Deposit. The Drill Program will specifically test the relationship between the Apsy Feeder Zone and the area where it intersects the Deposit over 250 metres of strike with the goal of expanding mineralization (Exhibit B).

Previous (1986 to 2007) select drill intercepts (core length) that partly define the Rattling Brook Deposit include: