Magna Terra Commences an Expansion Drill Program on the Rattling Brook Deposit at the Great Northern Project, Newfoundland

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has started a 1,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Drill Program") designed to test specific …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSXV:MTT) is pleased to announce that it has started a 1,000 metre diamond drilling program (the "Drill Program") designed to test specific opportunities to expand the Rattling Brook Deposit (the "Deposit") on its 100% owned Great Northern Project ("Great Northern"), located in western Newfoundland (Exhibit A). The targets were generated based on recent mapping and prospecting programs as well as a comprehensive review of historic data, which identified the Apsy Feeder Zone - a previously untested mineralized structure that is continuous with, and northwest of the Deposit. The Drill Program will specifically test the relationship between the Apsy Feeder Zone and the area where it intersects the Deposit over 250 metres of strike with the goal of expanding mineralization (Exhibit B).

Previous (1986 to 2007) select drill intercepts (core length) that partly define the Rattling Brook Deposit include:

  • 1.77 g/t grams per tonne ("g/t") gold over 74.4 metres (2.3 to 76.7 metres; estimated true thickness ("TT") 60 metres), including 3.25 g/t gold over 22.7 metres in drill hole JA-05-35;
  • 1.13 g/t gold over 115.7 metres (45.0 to 160.7 metres; TT 70 metres) in drill hole JA-05-36;
  • 1.40 g/t gold over 84.6 metres (10.5 to 95.1 metres; TT 80 metres), including 8.62 g/t gold over 2.5 metres in drill hole JA-06-46;
  • 1.28 g/t gold over 75.6 metres (1.0 to 76.6 metres; TT 70 metres) in drill hole JA-06-53;
  • 3.92 g/t gold over 7.9 metres (112.6 to 120.5 metres; TT 5 metres), including 10.0 g/t gold over 1.4 metres in drill hole JA-06-60;
  • 1.01 g/t gold over 66.4 metres (15.5 to 81.9 metres; TT 60 metres) in drill hole JA-07-73;
  • 1.22 g/t gold over 56.5 metres (61.0 to 117.5 metres; TT 50 metres) in drill hole RB-30;
  • 1.07 g/t gold over 68.0 metres (115.6 to 183.6 metres; TT 60 metres), including 8.84 g/t gold over 1.0 metres in drill hole RB-40; and
  • 1.02 g/t gold over 66.5 metres (3.0 to 69.5 metres; TT 65 metres), including 7.86 g/t gold over 1.4 metres in drill hole JA-05-38.

"We are excited to be back drilling at Great Northern with the goal of testing priority exploration targets that we have developed since acquiring the project in mid-2020. This first 1,000-metre Drill Program will focus on expanding mineral resources at the Apsy Zone of the Rattling Brook Deposit by testing the Apsy Feeder Zone - a recently recognized area of surface mineralization located adjacent to the Deposit. Surface exposure indicates that the Apsy Feeder Zone is a significant fault structure that may act as feeder zone to broader disseminated gold within the Deposit. The current Drill Program is the next step in Magna Terra's focus to grow the resource base at Great Northern via expansion of existing resources and the discovery of new gold deposits outside of the resource areas within this highly prospective gold project."

