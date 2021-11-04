checkAd

CAT Strategic Receives Work Authorization to Conduct Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick; Additional Drill Targets to be Identified Following Latest Airborne Geophysical Survey

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has received all of the necessary governmental authorizations and permits required to begin diamond drilling on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has received all of the necessary governmental authorizations and permits required to begin diamond drilling on the Company's Burntland Property in northern New Brunswick. CAT is about to proceed with a 7 hole diamond drill program to further explore and evaluate the potential volume of a trenching program that occurred over the summer of 2020.

This previous trenching identified extensive areas of skarnified sediment-hosted mineralization adjacent to porphyry dykes. The average of 27 samples collected from this trench area returned 1.67 % Cu and 39.3 g/t Ag, with samples taken selectively across approximately 60 metres of the exposed trench. The highest-grade samples from this exercise include up to 16.3 % Cu & 220.0 g/t Ag, 5.58 % Cu & 192.0 g/t Ag, and 6.2 % Cu & 118 g/t Ag. Note that rock grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property. A historical ground magnetic survey indicates that skarn-type mineralization on the Project is often found at the margins of magnetic-high areas.

Over the summer of 2021, CAT conducted a 975 line-kilometre high-resolution drone magnetic survey that was flown at a low elevation approximately 10 metres above the tree-line and at 25 metre line spacings, covering the entirety of the Project. The magnetic survey, flown at low altitude and lower speeds compared to conventional helicopter or fixed-wing surveys, collected an abundance of data that was used to identify structural features that may be related to mineralization as well as to identify areas of magnetic disruption that may be related alteration associated with hydrothermal mineralizing fluids.

The results of the drone magnetic survey indicated that further work needed to be done and the Company engaged EAGLE Geophysique Inc. ("EAGLE") to perform a geophysical VLF-EM, DTM and Mag survey designed to identify structures that would provide enough data to establish targets for a diamond drill program. This recently concluded survey, known as a Quadri-Mag, is the latest generation in high precision airborne equipment, and the ultra-wide horizontal and vertical gradient allows mapping of subtle changes in rock properties. The platform was towed under a helicopter for maximum ground proximity, and It's 10 meter horizontal and 3 meter vertical gradient enable it to locate hydrothermal alteration, kimberlite dykes and sills and other geological structural features. The passive EM equipment is capable of detecting conductors at depths greater than 1 kilometer. By measuring naturally occurring EM fields (AFMAG - audio frequencies magnetics) both discrete conductors and bulk changes in resistivity and conductivity common in geologic contacts and structures can be detected.The EAGLE geophysical program consisted of a total of 970 linear Km's over a survey area of 47.55 square Kilometers.

Seite 1 von 2
CAT Strategic Metals Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CAT Strategic Receives Work Authorization to Conduct Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick; Additional Drill Targets to be Identified Following Latest Airborne Geophysical Survey VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has received all of the necessary governmental authorizations and permits required to begin diamond drilling on the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:05 UhrCAT Strategic erhält Arbeitsgenehmigung zur Durchführung des Diamantbohrprogramms auf Projekt Burntland in New Brunswick; weitere Bohrziele sollen nach neuester luftgestützter geophysikalischer Vermessung identifiziert werden
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
21.10.21CAT Strategic Metals schließt drohnengestützte Mag-Vermessung ab und führt zur Identifizierung von Bohrzielen luftgestütztes geophysikalisches Programm auf dem Projekt Burntland in New Brunswick durch
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
20.10.21CAT Strategic Metals Completes Drone Mag Survey and Undertakes Airborne Geophysical Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick to Identify Drill Targets
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21CAT Strategic Metals unterzeichnet Abkommen mit Beratungsunternehmen für Geologie und Bergbau, um den Ausbau des Uranprojekts South Preston im ertragreichen kanadischen Athabasca-Becken voranzutreiben
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
14.10.21CAT Strategic Metals Signs Agreement with Geological and Mining Consulting Firm to Advance South Preston Uranium Project in Canada’s Prolific Athabasca Basin
Accesswire | Analysen