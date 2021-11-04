CAT Strategic Receives Work Authorization to Conduct Diamond Drill Program on Burntland Project in New Brunswick; Additional Drill Targets to be Identified Following Latest Airborne Geophysical Survey

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has received all of the necessary governmental authorizations and permits required to begin diamond drilling on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has received all of the necessary governmental authorizations and permits required to begin diamond drilling on the Company's Burntland Property in northern New Brunswick. CAT is about to proceed with a 7 hole diamond drill program to further explore and evaluate the potential volume of a trenching program that occurred over the summer of 2020. This previous trenching identified extensive areas of skarnified sediment-hosted mineralization adjacent to porphyry dykes. The average of 27 samples collected from this trench area returned 1.67 % Cu and 39.3 g/t Ag, with samples taken selectively across approximately 60 metres of the exposed trench. The highest-grade samples from this exercise include up to 16.3 % Cu & 220.0 g/t Ag, 5.58 % Cu & 192.0 g/t Ag, and 6.2 % Cu & 118 g/t Ag. Note that rock grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not represent the true grade or style of mineralization across the property. A historical ground magnetic survey indicates that skarn-type mineralization on the Project is often found at the margins of magnetic-high areas.