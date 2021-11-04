checkAd

Novamind Announces Cease Trade Order and Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it is the subject of a …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it is the subject of a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 3, 2021 as a result of the Company's failure to timely file the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the "Required Filings") by October 28, 2021 (the "Filing Deadline"):

  1. audited annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021;
  2. management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021; and
  3. certification of the foregoing filings as required by National instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.

The delay in the filing of the Required Filings was due to the Company's auditor requiring more time to complete its audit procedures related to the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021.As a result of the cease trade order, the Company's common shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

If the Company files the Required Filings within 90 days of the date of the cease trade order, the filing of the Required Filings constitutes the Company's application to revoke the cease trade order. If the cease trade order is revoked, the Company expects trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE to resume.

The Company expects to file the Required Filings today, November 4, 2021.

About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information
Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
Email: bill@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Ventures Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671136/Novamind-Announces-Cease-Trade-Order ...




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novamind Announces Cease Trade Order and Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it is the subject of a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...