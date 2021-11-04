Novamind Announces Cease Trade Order and Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it is the subject of a …

The delay in the filing of the Required Filings was due to the Company's auditor requiring more time to complete its audit procedures related to the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2021.As a result of the cease trade order, the Company's common shares are expected to be suspended from trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, today announced that it is the subject of a failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 3, 2021 as a result of the Company's failure to timely file the following continuous disclosure documents (collectively, the " Required Filings ") by October 28, 2021 (the " Filing Deadline "):

If the Company files the Required Filings within 90 days of the date of the cease trade order, the filing of the Required Filings constitutes the Company's application to revoke the cease trade order. If the cease trade order is revoked, the Company expects trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE to resume.

The Company expects to file the Required Filings today, November 4, 2021.

