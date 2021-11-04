checkAd

Cannabis Global's Research into Psychedelic Mushroom Focuses on Foods and Beverage Infusions

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today released information on its research and development programs for …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today released information on its research and development programs for psychedelic mushrooms and entheogenic plants, and the process of infusing the active ingredients into foods and beverages.

"Our emphasis is on both direct infusion of the fungus and plant materials, and on extracting the active ingredients," commented Cannabis Global Inc CEO, Arman Tabatabaei. "We have seen strong success in both methods and have used both to infuse a variety of ingredients", he continued.

Much of the Company's development efforts have centered on masking the strong tastes of mushroom extracts and entheogenic plants. Cannabis Global is utilizing dual extraction technologies utilizing water and food grade ethanol, rather than stronger solvents that are both not food grade and require extensive purging in order to meet the expected California testing standards. The dual extractions are then emulsified using the all-natural processes developed by the Company for cannabis edibles.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We are hopeful about the possible passage of Senator Scott Wiener's (D-San Francisco) Senate Bill 519 in California, which would allow us to move forward with our research and development, and possible commercialization of psychedelics-infused food and beverage products. Once legalized, we foresee possible licensing opportunities for our existing infusion technologies, and the marketing of pre-made psychedelic containing emulsions, and emulsions containing both psychedelics and cannabinoid, with food and beverage brands. We are also especially excited about moving beyond ordinary THC with these combinations through the inclusion of rare cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and Cannabinol (CBN)."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

Seite 1 von 2
Cannabis Global Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannabis Global's Research into Psychedelic Mushroom Focuses on Foods and Beverage Infusions LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today released information on its research and development programs for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Westbridge Announces UK Expansion and Provides Corporate Update
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Four Senior Hires
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Cannabis Global Goes Live! - Introduces Live Rosin Cannabis Products to the California Marketplace
Accesswire | Analysen
13.10.21Cannabis Global CEO Comments on Minor Cannabinoid Market in Light of California's AB 45 Hemp and Cannabis Bill
Accesswire | Analysen
11.10.21Cannabis Global Selects Oakland, CA for New Mushroom-based Psychedelics Infusion Research Initiative
Accesswire | Analysen