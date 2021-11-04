Cannabis Global's Research into Psychedelic Mushroom Focuses on Foods and Beverage Infusions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today released information on its research and development programs for …

"Our emphasis is on both direct infusion of the fungus and plant materials, and on extracting the active ingredients," commented Cannabis Global Inc CEO, Arman Tabatabaei. "We have seen strong success in both methods and have used both to infuse a variety of ingredients", he continued.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis technologies, today released information on its research and development programs for psychedelic mushrooms and entheogenic plants, and the process of infusing the active ingredients into foods and beverages.

Much of the Company's development efforts have centered on masking the strong tastes of mushroom extracts and entheogenic plants. Cannabis Global is utilizing dual extraction technologies utilizing water and food grade ethanol, rather than stronger solvents that are both not food grade and require extensive purging in order to meet the expected California testing standards. The dual extractions are then emulsified using the all-natural processes developed by the Company for cannabis edibles.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, "We are hopeful about the possible passage of Senator Scott Wiener's (D-San Francisco) Senate Bill 519 in California, which would allow us to move forward with our research and development, and possible commercialization of psychedelics-infused food and beverage products. Once legalized, we foresee possible licensing opportunities for our existing infusion technologies, and the marketing of pre-made psychedelic containing emulsions, and emulsions containing both psychedelics and cannabinoid, with food and beverage brands. We are also especially excited about moving beyond ordinary THC with these combinations through the inclusion of rare cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) and Cannabinol (CBN)."

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.