META's IP Portfolio Surpasses its 200 Patent Goal for 2021 with a Total of 247 Patents

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that the Company has far exceeded its goal of reaching 200 patents in 2021. Including the patents added with the Nanotech acquisition, META now has a total of 247 patents (154 issued patents and 93 pending applications, including three design applications) in 65 patent families, of which 44 families include at least one issued patent. The total number of patents has increased by 166% vs. 93 at Y.E. 2020, and the number of patent families has more than doubled compared to 28 last year. The portfolio comprises 34 issued patents and 21 pending applications in the U.S., and 120 issued patents and 72 pending applications in 23 countries around the world.

"These additions to our IP portfolio highlight META's strong commitment to innovation in the field of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, and the importance of protecting and maintaining the quality of our disruptive technological achievements. We will continue to pursue strong and broad protection for our innovations and anticipate the filing of at least 30 patent applications in 2022," said Shann Kerner, META's Chief Intellectual Property Officer.

The Nanotech acquisition contributed 19 patent families, of which 16 families include at least one granted patent. The newly added patent families cover document authentication, nanofabrication (including e-beam and nanoimprint lithography processes), scaled roll-to-roll manufacturing systems, as well as plasmonic, diffractive and photonic crystal nanostructures. META's patent families cover a wide range of technologies and applications, including but not limited to large-area holographic filtering, scanning holography, light capture for solar panels, large-area nanopatterning, near-field lithography, plasmonic lithography, transparent metal meshes, radio wave imaging, non-invasive glucose sensing, and magnetic resonance imaging. META's IP supports and protects the Company's development work in a wide range of markets, including consumer electronics, augmented reality, solar energy and lighting, automotive, aerospace, medical imaging, sensing and communications.

