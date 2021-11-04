Adcore Obtains New Contracts for Aggregated Estimated Annual Ad-Budget of CAD$4M

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX: ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an …

Adcore will provide a wide range of its proprietary technologies and services across all marketing phases to develop and enhance the growth of its newly acquired clients. The Company's local teams in EMEA, AUNZ and Greater China regions will manage the entire process.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Adcore Inc. (the " Company " or " Adcore ") (TSX:ADCO) (OTCQX:ADCOF) (FSE:ADQ) (TSX: ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way (" Effortless Marketing" ), today announced that over the past 45 days, the Company has signed multiple new clients in three of its main regions, EMEA, AUNZ and Greater China, for an aggregated estimated annual advertising budget of CAD$4M.

To support its growth, Adcore continues to aggressively expand its team, adding 10 new professionals since September 2021.

Omri Brill, Founder and CEO of Adcore, commented, "We are very pleased to add such a dynamic and strong group of clients from varied market verticals, all of whom are well established e-commerce businesses. Adcore continues to see strong momentum in our business around the globe as more and more companies turn to us to provide our industry leading technology and service. Our marketplace and local region expertise, coupled with our team's ability to analyze and adapt a digital campaign is second to none and we look forward to helping these clients grow their businesses."

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

For more information about Adcore, please visit https://www.adcore.com/investors/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and the estimated annual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including, but not limited to, the actual advertising budgets relating to the new contracts referred to herein, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

