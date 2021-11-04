Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D (PLX AI) – Bayer today announced Christoph Koenen as the new Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Research and Development at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective January 1, 2022.Koenen joins Bayer from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, …



