Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D
- (PLX AI) – Bayer today announced Christoph Koenen as the new Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Research and Development at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective January 1, 2022.
- Koenen joins Bayer from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, where he most recently held the position of Chief Medical Officer
- Prior to this, he held multiple senior leadership positions in clinical development at GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, and Bristol Myers Squibb
