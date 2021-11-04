checkAd

Bayer Names Koenen New Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Pharma R&D

(PLX AI) – Bayer today announced Christoph Koenen as the new Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Research and Development at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective January 1, 2022.Koenen joins Bayer from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, …

  • (PLX AI) – Bayer today announced Christoph Koenen as the new Global Head of Clinical Development and Operations within Research and Development at its Pharmaceuticals Division, effective January 1, 2022.
  • Koenen joins Bayer from Otsuka Pharmaceutical, where he most recently held the position of Chief Medical Officer
  • Prior to this, he held multiple senior leadership positions in clinical development at GlaxoSmithKline, Novo Nordisk, and Bristol Myers Squibb
