checkAd

Apiture Partners with MeridianLink, Expanding Access to Digital Account Opening Solutions

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 13:30  |  24   |   |   

Increasing ease of access to open accounts digitally is critical for banks and credit unions to compete in today's marketWILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced its …

Increasing ease of access to open accounts digitally is critical for banks and credit unions to compete in today's market

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced its partnership with MeridianLink, a leader in digital account opening and loan origination software. The partnership will enable Apiture's bank and credit union clients to deliver a new digital account opening solution to their customers and members through MeridianLink's award-winning platform.

MeridianLink Opening, an all-in-one digital account opening solution, allows consumers to open and fund accounts including checking, savings, CDs, IRAs, HSAs, minor accounts, and small business accounts from any online or mobile device. The partnership will offer Apiture clients the ability to choose the MeridianLink solution to seamlessly integrate with their Apiture Xpress digital banking system.

With the continued shift toward online banking, community banks and credit unions are searching for new and innovative ways to engage their communities digitally. Consumers increasingly rely on online channels to establish new accounts rather than visiting branches in person. Financial institutions that have the ability to onboard consumers digitally will maintain a competitive edge in attracting new users.

Apiture continues to seek relationships with digitally oriented partners that bring modern and streamlined resources to community banks and credit unions. Apiture recently announced the launch of Digital Customer Support with Glia and previously announced a peer-to-peer (P2P) payments service through Zelle®.

"Our partnership with MeridianLink extends an exciting opportunity for Apiture's clients to offer digital account opening to their communities," said Chris Cox, chief operating officer and general manager of Apiture Xpress. "We've watched firsthand as digital adoption has increased dramatically across the industry. It is more important than ever for Apiture to offer our clients choice when it comes to digital capabilities like digital account opening."

"MeridianLink's partnership with Apiture underscores the importance of digital account opening to community and regional banks and credit unions," said Charlie Lee, chief marketing officer of MeridianLink. "We're thrilled to be able to offer the MeridianLink platform to Apiture's customer base, providing a new revenue channel to the hundreds of institutions that they serve."

Working with MeridianLink enables financial institutions to unify deposit account opening and lending for all channels and product types, including consumer (vehicle, personal, and credit cards), indirect (vehicle and retail), home equity, mortgage, and small business.

About Apiture

Apiture is a leading provider of digital banking solutions. Apiture provides financial institutions with the integrations, capabilities and resources that banks and credit unions have not had access to in the past. Offering two differentiated digital experience platforms, Apiture Xpress and Apiture Open, Apiture develops innovative solutions that can be used by financial institutions of any size. Apiture serves hundreds of financial institutions in the United States market. The company is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE:MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes' 2021 lists of America's Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

Media Contact

Heather Valle
Caliber Corporate Advisers
heather@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Apiture



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671066/Apiture-Partners-with-MeridianLink-E ...

MeridianLink Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apiture Partners with MeridianLink, Expanding Access to Digital Account Opening Solutions Increasing ease of access to open accounts digitally is critical for banks and credit unions to compete in today's marketWILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Sparta Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.11.21MeridianLink Appoints Reema Poddar to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.11.21MeridianLink Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.11.21Accelerated Adoption of MeridianLink Portal Allows More Financial Institutions of All Sizes to Expand Existing Lending and Deposit Account Origination Platforms to Online Consumers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.10.21MeridianLink Announces the Availability of “The Future of Digital Lending” Report by Banking Industry Expert, Jim Marous
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21MeridianLink Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten