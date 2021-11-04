HeyPal(TM) October Shareholder Letter Highlights Rapid Growth and Quarterly Goals

Social Language Learning App Continues to Increase User Base with In-App Enhancements that Improve Connections Between UsersBEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on …

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today that its subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., developer of HeyPal™ ("HeyPal™), a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world released its October 2021 shareholder letter highlighting the Company's rapid growth and quarterly goals - including the planned launch of paid subscriptions to begin monetizing the platform.

Foto: Accesswire

HeyPal™ - Shareholder Letter - October 2021

Introduction

Welcome to another beautiful day in the HeyPal™ world. We're excited to share some huge news and exciting goals with you. Before we dive in, I'd like to provide a little background.

The language learning space has become a bit tired with flashcards, boring lessons, and other impersonal tools. HeyPal™ is livening up the space with our core mission: facilitating natural social connections between language learners. And that's our unique edge.

We are so confident in this unique capability, that we're doubling down on it. All of our quarterly and long-term goals revolve around enhancing social connections for learners. In the coming months, we have several key app features and launches, and continued growth powered by organic sharing to support that.

HeyPal™ is a young company. We launched officially only 5 short months ago. While we have quickly grown to 450,000+ app downloads, with 133,000 of those coming organically through HeyPal™'s virality, we acknowledge that we still have things to learn. That said, internal metrics are extremely promising, and beat out many similar platforms that preceded us. And with our looming Android launch, we're incredibly excited, as nearly 73% of smartphones worldwide are Android-based. This opens a huge door for HeyPal™ and learners worldwide, and we expect growth to compound.

Looking forward, our mission is to unlock people's potential through language learning, which is proven to increase average salaries, but more importantly is a mechanism for creating more empathy, understanding and connection across borders.

We will provide continual updates through the press wire, as well as issue shareholder letters on a regular basis.

With that, let's dive in!

Exciting New Features and Excellent Metrics