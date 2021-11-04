checkAd

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc Announces DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading & Clearing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTCQB:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares, traded in the United States ("OTCQB") under the symbol "SCVFF", are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility simplifies and accelerates the process of trading and transferring the Company's common shares between brokerages in the United States, it also allows the shares to be traded on most common online platforms.

Scotch Creek CEO, Mr. David Ryan, Commented, "DTC eligibility is a significant step for Scotch Creek and our investors. We believe this will facilitate our trading liquidity in the United States by increasing our exposure to one of the largest markets globally, making it easier for current and potential shareholders to take part in Scotch Creek's growth."

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one North American mining jurisdictions. Scotch Creek's mission is to become a best-in-class lithium exploration company situated in one of the most promising lithium districts in the world, Clayton Valley, Nevada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.685.4745
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

