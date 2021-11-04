American Medical REIT Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Three Established Acute Care Hospitals in Texas and Pennsylvania

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other …

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that American Medical REIT Inc. ("AMRE") has acquired three hospitals (the "Hospitals") located in Fort Worth, Texas, Plano, Texas and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The aggregate purchase price was $62 million. The tenant and operator is LifeCare Hospitals (together with its affiliates, "LifeCare Hospitals") a specialty hospital operator with a focus on long-term acute and critical care.

The Hospitals acquired by AMRE are currently under an 18-year lease with eleven years remaining and an option to renew for an additional five years. The Hospitals have a total capacity of 195 hospital beds spanning a gross floor area of approximately 320,000 square feet. The Hospitals are also located near densely populated and fast-growing areas that are easily accessible by patients and clients due to their close proximity to state highways. Furthermore, they have been accredited by The Joint Commission and are Medicare-certified. In 2015, these Hospitals were awarded the Quality Respiratory Care Recognition accolade issued by the American Association of Respiratory Care.

LifeCare Hospitals has lengthy experience in operating long term and acute care facilities. Since 1992, LifeCare Hospitals' early intervention and early mobilization treatment program addresses those patients that require a length of stay greater than 5 days in the ICU/Critical care setting. LifeCare Hospitals provides these patients with additional resources that are not normally provided in traditional hospital settings to enhance the recovery process. LifeCare Hospitals operates a behavioral health hospital in Pittsburgh that delivers innovative behavioral health care by providing patient centered therapeutic interventions in a safe, compassionate, and personalized recovery environment.

DSS Securities, Inc., a subsidiary of DSS, Inc., is the majority shareholder of AMRE. In connection with this transaction, Alset International Limited and one of its wholly owned subsidiaries have collectively loaned an additional $8.55 million to AMRE. DSS Securities, Inc. loaned $800,000 to AMRE. American Pacific Bancorp, Inc., whose main shareholders are the Company and DSS, Inc., loaned AMRE $13.9 million.