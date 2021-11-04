checkAd

Pressure BioSciences’ BaroFold Platform Unleashes Hidden Growth Engine as Strong Demand for Protein Therapeutics Leverages PBI’s Protein Refolding Technology

Titans and Emerging Leaders of Biopharma Struggling with Protein Misfolding and Aggregation Issues that Threaten Enormous Revenue Potentials Are Turning to PBI's Uniquely Enabling BaroFold SolutionREMINDER: PBI to Participate in the Benzinga Virtual …

Titans and Emerging Leaders of Biopharma Struggling with Protein Misfolding and Aggregation Issues that Threaten Enormous Revenue Potentials Are Turning to PBI's Uniquely Enabling BaroFold Solution

REMINDER: PBI to Participate in the Benzinga Virtual ALL ACCESS Investor Event Today at 11:20 am ET.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" and the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based instruments, platform technologies, and related consumables for the worldwide life sciences, agriculture, food & beverage, and other key industries, today announced the strategic expansion of its patented BaroFold technology platform, with continued growth in services, sales and leasing.

Because of their high degree of specificity, proven efficacy, and minimal side effects, proteins have become the biological molecule of choice in therapeutic drug development. The global protein therapeutics market is expected to reach US $233 billion by 2027. Unfortunately, the manufacture of proteins as biological therapeutics is time-consuming, complex, and struggles with persistent challenges.

Dr. Alexander V. Lazarev, PBI's Chief Science Officer, said: "The biosimilars market for generic biotherapeutics is rapidly expanding worldwide and it demands lower costs of biotherapeutics. Biomanufacturing throughput and production costs can be slashed significantly if protein drugs are expressed in bacterial cells. Traditionally, bacterial systems were considered inferior to the cell cultures obtained from higher organisms due to higher incidence of certain issues, such as the formation of aggregates and the "misfolding" of polypeptides that fold in a specific pattern to give a protein its function. PBI's BaroFold™ technology platform, based on the innovative use of high pressure and protected by the Company's eight issued patent families, offers a uniquely gentle, exquisitely controllable, and cost-effective way to address these manufacturing challenges. To capitalize on this opportunity, PBI launched the BaroFold Biopharma Services Business ("BaroFold Services") in 2019."

