checkAd

Eagle Plains Completes Sale Agreements for Four Saskatchewan Uranium Regions-Athabasca Basin Area

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has completed four separate agreements with unrelated third-parties for the sale by Eagle Plains of a 100% interest (subject to retained …

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has completed four separate agreements with unrelated third-parties for the sale by Eagle Plains of a 100% interest (subject to retained NSR interests where applicable) in four separate groups of claims located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan as specified below. In each case, the claims were not considered by EPL management to be core holdings. Eagle Plains continues to hold a number of significant uranium holdings in the region.

See Eagle Plains Resource's Saskatchewan uranium holdings here

Transaction Highlights:

  • Cable Bay area: Uranium Energy Corp.- 9 dispositions, 4,067 ha.
    Consideration: 64,149 UEC common shares.
  • Lazy Edward Bay area: ALX Resources Corp.- 9 dispositions, 2,410 ha.
    Consideration: 600,000 ALX common shares, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains.
  • Pine Channel South area: Pegasus Resources Inc.-1 disposition, 211 ha.
    Consideration: 500,000 PEGA common shares, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains.
  • Bell Lake/Kernaghan Lake area: IsoEnergy Inc.- 2 dispositions, 904 ha
    Consideration: CDN$25,000 cash, 2% NSR* to Eagle Plains.
    *subject to 1% buy-down upon CDN$1,000,000 payment to EPL

Tim Termuende, P.Geo., President and CEO of Eagle Plains commented recently on the transactions: "we are pleased to have concluded the recent sales of specific uranium dispositions in various areas of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. As many of the claims were not individually significant to Eagle Plains, in most cases, they were strategically located and formed important "pieces of the puzzle" to purchasers who have existing contiguous claim packages. By completing the transactions while retaining significant royalty interests in most cases and by receiving shares in partner companies currently valued at approximately CDN$460,000, Eagle Plains has essentially mitigated all risk inherent with exploration of the projects, but maintains considerable upside exposure"

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. The Company is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing our diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and development of a highly experienced technical team. Eagle Plains also holds significant royalty interests in western Canadian projects covering a broad spectrum of commodities. Management's focus is to advance its most promising exploration projects. In addition, Eagle Plains continues to seek out and secure high-quality, unencumbered projects through research, staking and strategic acquisitions. Throughout the exploration process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

Expenditures from 2011-2020 on Eagle Plains-related projects exceed $22M, the majority of which was funded by third-party partners. This exploration work resulted in approximately 37,000 m of diamond-drilling and extensive ground-based exploration work facilitating the advancement of numerous projects at various stages of development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"
President and CEO

For further information on EPL, please contact Mike Labach at 1 866 HUNT ORE (486 8673)
Email: mgl@eagleplains.com or visit our website at http://www.eagleplains.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE: Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671132/Eagle-Plains-Completes-Sale-Agreemen ...

Eagle Plains Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eagle Plains Completes Sale Agreements for Four Saskatchewan Uranium Regions-Athabasca Basin Area CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) ("EPL" or "Eagle Plains") has completed four separate agreements with unrelated third-parties for the sale by Eagle Plains of a 100% interest (subject to retained …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Sparta Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.10.21Eagle Plains' Partner Apogee Minerals Announces Planning for Winter 2022 Drill Program at the Pine Channel Gold Project, Saskatchewan
Accesswire | Analysen
21.10.21Eagle Plains Acquires Additional Tenure and Commences 2021 Fieldwork at the Slocan Graphite Property
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Completes VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan
Accesswire | Analysen
05.10.21Eagle Plains Announces Drill Results From 100% Owned Donna Project, South-Central British Columbia
Accesswire | Analysen