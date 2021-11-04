checkAd

The New Multi Capsule "Medspresso Torro" Gets Unleashed

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 14:00  |  17   |   |   

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the …

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Foto: Accesswire

Medspresso™ is pleased to announce the launch of the new Medspresso™ Torro Dual Purpose Home Espresso Maker. The new design is unique in that it's one of very few capsule systems that accommodate both Dolcé Gusto® and Nespresso® size capsules. The machine is a welcome addition to the existing Medspresso product range.

The Torro is available immediately for purchase on the Medspresso website and will roll into preferred retailers across South Africa just in time for the festive season. In addition to the South African market, there are plans for export to international online retailers like Amazon UK, US, and DE. Other exciting markets that are being considered are the Middle East, South America, the Far East, and Australasia.

CEO and Founder of M2Bio™ Jeff Robinson explains: "We are very excited for the launch of this amazing delivery system. The South African capsule market has massive potential for growth and this offering will give consumers the choice of preferred capsule and beverage in the comfort of their homes. There are already 75 different capsule beverages available in both Dolcé Gusto® and Nespresso® size capsules to choose from and this machine can accommodate both, opening up a new world of coffee for consumers. Capsule coffee and beverages have come a long way since Nespresso® launched their systems, the new paradigm shift is towards sustainability, capsule biodegradability, and recycling. Nespresso® has a great recycling program for consumers and our Medspresso™ range is proudly fully biodegradable, our consumers can enjoy their favorite coffees with a clear conscience."

The powerful Torro machine features a 19-Bar pressure pump, serving up a coffee in as little as 25 seconds, and users can choose between a small or large cup. The machine comes with easily programmable functions, bringing a personalized barista-style coffee experience into your home. The drip tray is adjustable in height to suit everything from tiny espresso cups to taller mugs. It's small, streamlined, and sleek-looking too. It looks smart on any kitchen worktop or office space without taking up too much room.

Seite 1 von 2
Wuhan General Group China Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The New Multi Capsule "Medspresso Torro" Gets Unleashed CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Sparta Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Greenlane Reports Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Data
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.11.21Medspress(TM) Announces Webinar: The Art, Craft, and Science of Coffee
Accesswire | Analysen
25.10.21M2Bio Building A World Class Supply Chain Solution - Dr. Southey and Dr. Zarrebini Update on M2Bio Blockchain and Technology Group
Accesswire | Analysen