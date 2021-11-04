The New Multi Capsule "Medspresso Torro" Gets Unleashed

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG'' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the …

Medspresso™ is pleased to announce the launch of the new Medspresso™ Torro Dual Purpose Home Espresso Maker. The new design is unique in that it's one of very few capsule systems that accommodate both Dolcé Gusto® and Nespresso® size capsules. The machine is a welcome addition to the existing Medspresso product range.

The Torro is available immediately for purchase on the Medspresso website and will roll into preferred retailers across South Africa just in time for the festive season. In addition to the South African market, there are plans for export to international online retailers like Amazon UK, US, and DE. Other exciting markets that are being considered are the Middle East, South America, the Far East, and Australasia.

CEO and Founder of M2Bio™ Jeff Robinson explains: "We are very excited for the launch of this amazing delivery system. The South African capsule market has massive potential for growth and this offering will give consumers the choice of preferred capsule and beverage in the comfort of their homes. There are already 75 different capsule beverages available in both Dolcé Gusto® and Nespresso® size capsules to choose from and this machine can accommodate both, opening up a new world of coffee for consumers. Capsule coffee and beverages have come a long way since Nespresso® launched their systems, the new paradigm shift is towards sustainability, capsule biodegradability, and recycling. Nespresso® has a great recycling program for consumers and our Medspresso™ range is proudly fully biodegradable, our consumers can enjoy their favorite coffees with a clear conscience."

The powerful Torro machine features a 19-Bar pressure pump, serving up a coffee in as little as 25 seconds, and users can choose between a small or large cup. The machine comes with easily programmable functions, bringing a personalized barista-style coffee experience into your home. The drip tray is adjustable in height to suit everything from tiny espresso cups to taller mugs. It's small, streamlined, and sleek-looking too. It looks smart on any kitchen worktop or office space without taking up too much room.