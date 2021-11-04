Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from Travis Jackson, the recently appointed Chief Executive …

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) , an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from Travis Jackson, the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma :

After many years of healthcare leadership positions, I jumped at the opportunity to return to my entrepreneurial roots to take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, Inc. (MDXL).

For those of you who aren't familiar with my background, I stepped into the CEO role at Health Karma with more than three decades of experience working in the healthcare industry, most recently as Vice President of Strategy & Business Development for Beacon Health Options, one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the country. Beacon serves more than 40 million individuals across all 50 states. While at Beacon, the Company was acquired by Anthem in 2020 and currently resides as a wholly owned subsidiary in Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

Prior to Beacon, I was Executive VP of Sales for Linkwell Health, where I was responsible for national sales and marketing activities for the company, with these efforts directed towards health insurance plans, hospital systems and health services companies.

Along with senior leadership positions at large healthcare organization I have also had success in building new businesses. I was a founder of both Ascendant Behavioral Health and Highland Springs Specialty Clinics, a series of outpatient behavioral health clinics. Prior to this I was a co-founder of My ePHIT, where we created a multimillion-dollar company from an initial idea, through fundraising, production, active sales and service and renewal phases and ultimately the sale of the company. At time of sale, My ePHIT had achieved over 23 million paid members.

I would like to share with you what attracted me to Health Karma. I was introduced to MediXall by Don Mathern and Scott Leavitt, individuals who have been involved in the insurance business for many years, with Don also being a long-term investor in MediXall Group.

I was originally invited to be on the Advisory Board about one year ago along with some other fantastic board members. Before accepting the position, I went to the MediXall Group / Health Karma headquarters in Florida to visit the company. It was at this time, I saw a lot of potential and an incredible team that Michael Swartz and Eddie Solar had put together over the past years and believed that I, along with the other Board of Advisor members, could bring value by working with this management team.