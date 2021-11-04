checkAd

Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders

Autor: Accesswire
04.11.2021, 14:15  |  32   |   |   

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from Travis Jackson, the recently appointed Chief Executive …

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from Travis Jackson, the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma:

Dear stakeholder and friends,

After many years of healthcare leadership positions, I jumped at the opportunity to return to my entrepreneurial roots to take over the reins as the new Chief Executive Officer of Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, Inc. (MDXL).

For those of you who aren't familiar with my background, I stepped into the CEO role at Health Karma with more than three decades of experience working in the healthcare industry, most recently as Vice President of Strategy & Business Development for Beacon Health Options, one of the largest behavioral health organizations in the country. Beacon serves more than 40 million individuals across all 50 states. While at Beacon, the Company was acquired by Anthem in 2020 and currently resides as a wholly owned subsidiary in Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

Prior to Beacon, I was Executive VP of Sales for Linkwell Health, where I was responsible for national sales and marketing activities for the company, with these efforts directed towards health insurance plans, hospital systems and health services companies.

Along with senior leadership positions at large healthcare organization I have also had success in building new businesses. I was a founder of both Ascendant Behavioral Health and Highland Springs Specialty Clinics, a series of outpatient behavioral health clinics. Prior to this I was a co-founder of My ePHIT, where we created a multimillion-dollar company from an initial idea, through fundraising, production, active sales and service and renewal phases and ultimately the sale of the company. At time of sale, My ePHIT had achieved over 23 million paid members.

I would like to share with you what attracted me to Health Karma. I was introduced to MediXall by Don Mathern and Scott Leavitt, individuals who have been involved in the insurance business for many years, with Don also being a long-term investor in MediXall Group.

I was originally invited to be on the Advisory Board about one year ago along with some other fantastic board members. Before accepting the position, I went to the MediXall Group / Health Karma headquarters in Florida to visit the company. It was at this time, I saw a lot of potential and an incredible team that Michael Swartz and Eddie Solar had put together over the past years and believed that I, along with the other Board of Advisor members, could bring value by working with this management team.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Health Karma's CEO, Travis Jackson, Issues Open Letter to Shareholders FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, today issued the following open letter to shareholders from Travis Jackson, the recently appointed Chief Executive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gladstone Commercial Announces $12.8 Million Industrial Acquisition in the Charlotte, North ...
CGS International Announces Bernardo Raymundo as Chief Operating Officer
Evotec SE To Announce Results for the First Nine Months 2021 On 11 November 2021
Evotec SE Announces Placement of Its Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
Mango Capital, Inc. Announces Name Change and Reverse Split
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Filament Health, Kidoz Inc., ...
Green Stream Holdings Inc (GSFI) Reminds Shareholders Of Cut-Off date To Be Eligible For Upcoming ...
Charah Solutions Awarded 5-Year Fly Ash, Bottom Ash and Boiler Slag Sales and Marketing Contract ...
FINOS and EDM Council Partner to Develop First Open Source Suite for Accelerating Cloud Compliance ...
Sparta Announces Non-brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
Titel
MicroVision Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results
Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results
New to The Street Broadcasting Tonight 6PM EST on Bloomberg Television Nationwide
Ferguson PLC Announces Annual Financial Report
Stria Lithium Inc. Provides Update on Amended Stock Option Plan
Pampa Metals Provides Exploration Update for Its Copper & Gold Projects in Chile
PB Financial Corporation Declares Fourth-Quarter, 2021 Dividend
Vicinity Motor Corp. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 12 at 4:30 p.m. ...
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release
Jade Leader Announces Fully Subscribed $225,000 Private Placement
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Smart Announces Strategic New Hires, Grows USA Team by Six
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...