BioInvent to Show Further Positive BI-1206 Clinical Data in December at ASH 2021

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (STO:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces additional positive interim top-line data from its novel anti-FcγRIIB antibody BI-1206. The data update comes from the company's Phase 1/2a clinical trial of BI-1206 in combination with rituximab (anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody) treating patients with indolent relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The latest data will be published in a poster at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH 2021) in December 2021.

BI-1206 in combination with rituximab demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 50%, with three complete responses and three partial responses seen in twelve patients evaluated for therapeutic benefit. The treatment stabilized disease in one additional patient, giving a disease control rate of 58% (7 out of 12 patients). The complete responses also appear to be long-lasting, sustaining beyond 18 months and beyond 24 months in two patients completing the study. Previous rituximab treatments without BI-1206 had failed in these patients. The data were obtained from the dose-escalation phase of the trial up to July 2021 (the ASH abstract cut-off date). BI-1206 showed a good safety profile: infusion-related reactions can be managed with a steroid regimen.

"The current data are very encouraging and already show the benefit of BI-1206 in advanced NHL. Without BI-1206, single agent rituximab does not work well for this group of patients. These results suggest that BI-1206 not only restores the anti-tumor response but can do it in a prolonged manner in many patients. All this has been achieved with a dosing regimen for BI-1206 that may yet be further improved, and we look forward to continuing its clinical development with the aim of improving treatment options for these patients," said Martin Welschof, PhD, CEO of BioInvent.