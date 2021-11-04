MorphoSys to Present MANIFEST and RE-MIND2 Data from Expanded Hematology-Oncology Portfolio at the 2021 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

- Updates from MANIFEST phase 2 trial in patients with myelofibrosis, including clinical updates on JAK naïve patients treated with pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib, including translational data- MANIFEST update on pelabresib monotherapy …

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that new data on approved and clinical-stage therapeutics will be presented during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting from December 11-14 in Atlanta, Georgia United States. Ten abstracts were accepted, including two oral presentations, from the comprehensive MorphoSys portfolio, including abstracts for the BET inhibitor pelabresib, which MorphoSys added to its pipeline through the acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

- Updates from MANIFEST phase 2 trial in patients with myelofibrosis, including clinical updates on JAK naïve patients treated with pelabresib in combination with ruxolitinib, including translational data - MANIFEST update on pelabresib monotherapy in patients with myelofibrosis - Expanded Real-World RE-MIND2 dataset comparing outcomes for tafasitamab plus lenalidomide versus pola-BR, R2, and CAR T in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-Cell lymphoma

"MorphoSys continues to contribute significantly to scientific advances in hematology-oncology with our cancer immunotherapy and our expanded portfolio including the development of epigenetic modifiers," said Malte Peters, MD, MorphoSys Chief Research and Development Officer. "The important data published in our ASH presentations show our commitment to finding cures that redefine how cancer is treated."

The MANIFEST and RE-MIND2 presentations at ASH 2021 are the culmination of a transformational year for MorphoSys. Through groundbreaking proprietary research in immunotherapy and the addition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals' high-potential product candidates, MorphoSys has bolstered its position as an emerging leader in hematology-oncology.

Highlights of presentations from the MorphoSys hematology-oncology portfolio include:

- An update of clinical and translational data from the ongoing MANIFEST trial for JAK naïve patients treated with pelabresib (CPI-0610) in combination with ruxolitinib (study arm 3), representing the analysis for the primary endpoint SVR35

- An update of clinical and translational data from the ongoing MANIFEST trial for pelabresib (CPI-0610) monotherapy in patients with myelofibrosis

- Expanded Real-World RE-MIND2 dataset comparing tafasitamab and lenalidomide (Tafa+Len) outcomes to those observed in matched cohorts of 1) polatuzumab vedotin plus bendamustine and rituximab (pola-BR), 2) rituximab plus lenalidomide (R2); and 3) CAR-T therapies