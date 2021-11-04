checkAd

LeoVegas Introduces Instant Individual Deposit Limits for All UK Customers

Autor: PLX AI
04.11.2021, 14:31  |  21   |   |   

(PLX AI) – LeoVegas introduces instant, individual deposit limits for all UK customers.Deposit limits will be individually assigned via a feature that assesses affordability using third party dataUK customers will be assigned a personal deposit …

  • (PLX AI) – LeoVegas introduces instant, individual deposit limits for all UK customers.
  • Deposit limits will be individually assigned via a feature that assesses affordability using third party data
  • UK customers will be assigned a personal deposit limit at first deposit which is then continually re-evaluated using the most recent data
LeoVegas Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LeoVegas Introduces Instant Individual Deposit Limits for All UK Customers (PLX AI) – LeoVegas introduces instant, individual deposit limits for all UK customers.Deposit limits will be individually assigned via a feature that assesses affordability using third party dataUK customers will be assigned a personal deposit …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Roku Q3 Revenue in Line; Adj. EBITDA Beats Estimates
Odfjell SE Q3 EBIT USD -7 Million
Merck KGaA Raised Forecast After Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus
Pandora CEO, CFO Buy Shares in Company
Booking Holdings Q3 Revenue, Adj. EBITDA Better Than Expected
Merck KGaA Outlook FY Revenue EUR 19,300-19,850 Million
Freenet Q3 EBITDA EUR 117.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 115 Million
Zeal Network Cuts FY Revenue Outlook to EUR 86 Million from at Least EUR 95 Million
Titel
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Vestas CEO Buys Shares for DKK 675,000
Novo Nordisk Is Poised for Strong Growth in 2022, Bank of America Says
Bilfinger Jumps Over 4% After BofA Double Upgrade
Kongsberg Automotive Sells Interior Comfort Systems to Lear for EUR 175 Million
Daimler Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Says on Track for Full Year
Novo Nordisk Rises 2% as Guidance Upgrade Shows Strong Ozempic, Wegovy Sales
Novo Nordisk Raises Sales Growth Outlook to 12-15% for 2021 After 15% Growth in Q3
HelloFresh Raises Revenue Growth Outlook After Q3 Beats Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Calliditas Drops 12% After Carnegie Downgrades to Hold
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink