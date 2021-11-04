LeoVegas Introduces Instant Individual Deposit Limits for All UK Customers
(PLX AI) – LeoVegas introduces instant, individual deposit limits for all UK customers.Deposit limits will be individually assigned via a feature that assesses affordability using third party dataUK customers will be assigned a personal deposit …
- (PLX AI) – LeoVegas introduces instant, individual deposit limits for all UK customers.
- Deposit limits will be individually assigned via a feature that assesses affordability using third party data
- UK customers will be assigned a personal deposit limit at first deposit which is then continually re-evaluated using the most recent data
