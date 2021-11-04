Sparta Appoints, Aerospace and Space Health Experts, Mr. Michel Lortie & Mr. Sol Rauch, to its Technical Advisory Board
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / With COVID-19 affecting daily life in unprecedented ways, the demand for health solutions has never been greater. With their health division in mind, Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / With COVID-19 affecting daily life in unprecedented ways, the demand for health solutions has never been greater. With their health division in mind, Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the …
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / With COVID-19 affecting daily life in unprecedented ways, the demand for health solutions has never been greater. With their health division in mind, Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has appointed two of the country's most accomplished systems engineers, specializing in several areas, including aerospace and space health, to its Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). Starting immediately, Mr. Michel Lortie and Mr. Sol Rauch will both be part of a growing TAB that is helping guide the Company in its quest to build a healthier planet.
"COVID-19 has significantly raised societal awareness about the presence of potentially harmful pathogens that share our space and in-turn the importance of testing, regardless of vaccination status. Having Mr. Lortie and Mr. Rauch on the TAB is a huge advantage for us since they have the expertise to assist Sparta in the development of advanced technologies for testing of various pathogens, not just the virus that causes COVID," said Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck
Mr. Lortie a mechanical engineer and Mr. Rauch an electrical engineer, have worked on several projects together over the course of their impressive careers. However, each come to the TAB with specialized talents.
Currently based in Montreal, Michel Lortie has an extensive background in computer and systems design in various industry sectors. He began designing computer-based control systems in the chemical processing industry in the 80's which led to managing an air vehicle integration team at Canadian Marconi Company. Mr. Lortie was instrumental in helping design and implement computer-based systems leading to an FDA-certified reusable data acquisition system while working in pharmaceutical development in the 90's. In 2010, he began focusing on health informatics and medical decision support systems. He helped develop projects for the Canadian Space Agency ("CSA"), related to Astronaut health and exploration missions. As well, he completed projects with CSA and DND on systems for health as an employee of MDA Corporation, the designers of the CanadArm. Although he retired in 2019, he has continued to collaborate with MDA Corporation on the development of a cognitive workload assessment system for astronauts and military jet pilots. He discusses aerospace and health concepts with Sol Rauch on a regular basis.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare