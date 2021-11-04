Sparta Appoints, Aerospace and Space Health Experts, Mr. Michel Lortie & Mr. Sol Rauch, to its Technical Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / With COVID-19 affecting daily life in unprecedented ways, the demand for health solutions has never been greater. With their health division in mind, Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / With COVID-19 affecting daily life in unprecedented ways, the demand for health solutions has never been greater. With their health division in mind, Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital", "SAY.V" or "Sparta") has appointed two of the country's most accomplished systems engineers, specializing in several areas, including aerospace and space health, to its Technical Advisory Board ("TAB"). Starting immediately, Mr. Michel Lortie and Mr. Sol Rauch will both be part of a growing TAB that is helping guide the Company in its quest to build a healthier planet. "COVID-19 has significantly raised societal awareness about the presence of potentially harmful pathogens that share our space and in-turn the importance of testing, regardless of vaccination status. Having Mr. Lortie and Mr. Rauch on the TAB is a huge advantage for us since they have the expertise to assist Sparta in the development of advanced technologies for testing of various pathogens, not just the virus that causes COVID," said Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck