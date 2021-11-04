checkAd

Nexera to Drill Second Horizontal Well at Stockdale

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests …

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance") of Dallas, Texas, will drill the second deep horizontal well at the Company's Stockdale Horizon project in South Texas. Both Nexera and Alliance are pleased with results to date at the first Stockdale horizontal well (McGrew 1H), and second well has now been permitted. The surface lease has been prepared for drilling, and it is anticipated that the well will be spudded on or about November 12, 2021. Drilling the well to a total measured depth of approximately 6,400 feet will take several weeks.

These first two wells at Stockdale represent the Company's commitment to a new transformative strategy of drilling high impact horizontal wells as part of the Company's exploration program in South Texas.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Stockdale Horizon Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, HagCo, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also now owns 100% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For further information, please contact:

Nexera Energy Inc. President, Shelby D. Beattie, by telephone at (403) 262-6000
Email: info@nexeraenergy.com
www.nexeraenergy.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts.

