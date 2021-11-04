Nexera to Drill Second Horizontal Well at Stockdale

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests …

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC PINK:EMBYF) (the "Corporation", the "Company" or "Nexera") is pleased to announce that the Company, in partnership with Alliance Petroleum Interests ("Alliance") of Dallas, Texas, will drill the second deep horizontal well at the Company's Stockdale Horizon project in South Texas. Both Nexera and Alliance are pleased with results to date at the first Stockdale horizontal well (McGrew 1H), and second well has now been permitted. The surface lease has been prepared for drilling, and it is anticipated that the well will be spudded on or about November 12, 2021. Drilling the well to a total measured depth of approximately 6,400 feet will take several weeks.

These first two wells at Stockdale represent the Company's commitment to a new transformative strategy of drilling high impact horizontal wells as part of the Company's exploration program in South Texas.