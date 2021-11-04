checkAd

Pennexx's Your Social Offers Platform Enters the Trillion-dollar Cryptocurrency Industry by Offering Rewards to Consumers in the Form of Bitcoin (BTC)

Accesswire
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) in its long-standing commitment to bringing cryptocurrency solutions to consumers, merchants and enterprises, Pennexx has launched features to reward consumers in Bitcoin (BTC) each time an offer is redeemed.

Entering the cryptocurrency market creates immediate value for the company. Consumers can now receive Bitcoin (BTC) for utilizing the companies offers, discounts, rewards and coupons by shopping online and instore.

Rewarding customers in cryptocurrency creates a tremendous and exciting opportunity to use the currency in a unique and powerful way. The way is works in the merchant signs up for the YourSocialOffers.com (YSO) platform and selects rewarding customers through cryptocurrency. Each time the merchant redeems one of these offers the consumer receives cryptocurrency to their digital wallet. This reward is as good or even better than cash as cryptocurrency value has been increasing.

The company plans to release a number of cryptocurrency products and intends to be releasing more news in this arena over the next 30 days.
Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "I am extremely excited to open door to the cryptocurrency world. We believe that cryptocurrency, savings and rewards are a perfect fit. We will be innovating in this area to bring terrific value to consumers, merchants and enterprises."

This is the company's first product in the cryptocurrency market which according to CNBC https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/06/cryptocurrency-market-cap-tops-2-trill ... topped $2 trillion dollars.

This is the first step for the company to becoming a source for cryptocurrency technology.

As far as the company knows, there is no other discounts or rewards site which currently offers cryptocurrency as a reward to consumers through coupons the in the manner that YSO does.

This puts the company in a unique position. It also puts its consumers and clients in a unique position to offer a new, exciting compelling product.

For More Information

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email info@pennexx.net.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.

