Zsolt Oros Appointed as Global New Business Sales Director at TrendMiner, a Software AG Company

  • Appointment of Zsolt Oros marks a new phase in the go-to-market strategy of TrendMiner focused on helping new customers start their digitalization journey
  • Zsolt brings 25+ years industry and sales experience which, will help TrendMiner to expand its global customer footprint rapidly
  • He worked for over 12 years at OSIsoft and understands the challenges of process industry to fully utilize their process and asset data

HOUSTON, TX and HASSELT, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / TrendMiner NV, a Software AG company, today announced the appointment of Zsolt Oros as the Global New Business Sales Director. In this role Zsolt will be responsible for expanding TrendMiner's global footprint within targeted process manufacturing industries.

"TrendMiner has shown significant and continued growth since its first release. To support our future growth, we have made significant investments in our teams. We continue to focus on delivering and supporting our strong industrial analytics platform to an increasing number of industries, in every region of the world. Zsolt has the expertise to accelerate our sales performance in winning new business. We are excited about entering this next phase in our global expansion," said Joan van de Wetering, General Manager at TrendMiner.

Zsolt is an experienced sales leader, driven by his passion for achieving superior business results through enabling industrial customers to improve their operational performance. He worked for more than 12 years within OSIsoft, in various sales and business development roles for a variety of regions. Furthermore, Zsolt brings great industry expertise to the table putting him in the best possible position to help new customers empower their operational experts making data driven decisions by using TrendMiner. In addition to his industry experience, Zsolt holds a master's degree in Chemical Engineering.

"TrendMiner has proven itself in hundreds of use cases, helping process manufacturing customers control and improve their business outcomes. There are still many companies who are looking to start their digitalization journey and I'm looking forward to help them on that journey," said Zsolt.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner, part of Software AG company, delivers self-service data analytics to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for time-series data that allows users to question data directly, without the support of data scientists. The plug-and-play software adds immediate value upon deployment, eliminating the need for infrastructure investment and long implementation projects. Search, diagnostic and predictive capabilities enable users to speed up root cause analysis, define optimal process behavior and configure early warnings to monitor production. TrendMiner software also helps teams to capture feedback and leverage knowledge across teams and locations. In addition, TrendMiner offers standard integrations with a wide range of historians such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian and Wonderware InSQL.

Founded in 2008 and now part of Software AG, TrendMiner's global headquarters is located in Belgium, and has offices in the U.S., Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

