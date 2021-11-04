Klocked Announces Registration for Boston Common 5k Opens Nov. 6 at 8:00 AM ET
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY | OTC PINK:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that the recently released Klocked Fitness App is opening registration for the Boston Common 5k Hybrid Real-Time Race Experience and Virtual Run on November 6, 2021, at 8:00 AM eastern time / 5:00 AM pacific time.
All real-time and virtual participants will receive physical and digital race t-shirts, digital finisher's medals, augmented reality race bib, and placement recognition for overall and division winners. Klocked app participants will be able to choose between teleporting to Boston for the real-time race experience on November 27 or the virtual run from November 28 to December 12. Klocked users will personalize and send their 3D avatar to Boston on race day to compete live in ePlay's sports metaverse.
"ePlay is thrilled to open up registration to the Klocked phenomenal race day experience with real-time racing events," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "Starting November 6, participants will send their avatar to Boston, get access to unique augmented reality unboxing, be inspired for a new personal best, and capture epic sports moments when the metaverse and the real world hit the ground running."
Participants running on race day from anywhere in the world will receive:
- awesome augmented reality unboxing experience
- race t-shirt (digital and physical)
- augmented reality race bib and finisher's medal
- race audio coaching guide
- race landmark announcements
- race placement announcements
- race placement advancement pacing advice
- get added to division leaderboard
- earn points to unlock special features
- replays and highlights
- spectator code to send to family and friends to watch the race
ePlay has added a special section to the Klocked website to learn more about the Klocked Phenomenal Race Day Experience. In addition, event registration for either (or both) the real-time race and virtual run is available from the following:
- Klocked App - real-time race* registration only as an in-app purchase
- Race Roster - real-time race* and virtual run registration
- Outside Magazine's RunReg - real-time race* and virtual run registration
- Active.com - real-time race* and virtual run registration
- TrackieReg - real-time race* and virtual run registration
*real-time race experience requires Klocked App. Run requirements include iPhone. Headphones are required for augmented reality audio experience.
ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's running app Klocked. The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.
About ePlay
ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.
ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.
ePlay Released Games
Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS
Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App
Further Information
Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/
For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:
ePlay Digital Inc.
(310) 684-3857
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY
Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041
SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671228/Klocked-Announces-Registration-for-B ...
