Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Pandora Chairman Buys shares for DKK 1.7 Million (PLX AI) – Pandora says Ventotene Holding AS, a wholly owned company by Peter A. Ruzicka, Chair of Pandora A/S, has reported the purchase of 2,000 shares at a total price of DKK 1,701,019.60, and now holds a total of 22,000 shares in …



