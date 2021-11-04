ZEUUS Inc. Announces Filing of Offering Statement on Form 1-A Pursuant to Regulation A With Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise $75,000,000

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC PINK:ZUUS), ("ZEUUS" or the "Company"), a diversified data centric company, announced that it has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A pursuant to Regulation A with the SEC seeking to …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / ZEUUS Inc. (OTC PINK:ZUUS), ("ZEUUS" or the "Company"), a diversified data centric company, announced that it has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A pursuant to Regulation A with the SEC seeking to raise up to $75,000,000.

Mr. Bassam Al Mutawa, Chief Executive Officer and President of ZEUUS, commented:

"We believe that our success to date is just the catalyst for further growth. We believe that the Regulation A Offering Statement filed with the SEC, if qualified, can assist the company on its next planned leg of expansion and growth. One behalf of my board of directors, we welcome your support".

If the Company's planned Regulation A Offering is successful, the Company plans to use the funds raised therein as follows:

(i) the acquisition and refurbishment of 3 data centers,

(ii) the construction of new data centers,

(iii) acquisition and/or construction of a new manufacturing facility for our Wind Turbine technology;

(iv) possible strategic acquisition of green technology opportunities, and

(v) working capital and general corporate purposes. agreements.

About ZEUUS Inc.

ZEUUS has 4 key divisions intended to synergistically address key market opportunities, which are as follows:

ZEUUS Data Centers , a division focused on building and operating hyperscale and edge data centers in many countries to provide customers with access to latest technologies in data centers and related data center services such as co-location, cloud hosting, and blockchain services, including crypto mining.

ZEUUS Energy, a division dedicated for the development of wind energy products. We are seeking to commercialize 2 unique Patent Pending technologies that offer an innovative solution for powering the home, right up to data centers with green energy.

ZEUUS Cyber Security, a division focused on cybersecurity and securing customer data hosted in Zeuus data centers ensuring customers can securely access their hosted data that are fully protected in Zeuus data centers. ZEUUS Cyber Security delivers scalable cloud identity management services, blockchain services to protect data and a comprehensive set of integrated security devices to protect customers data at their own premises: filtering, virtual private networks (VPN), security email, content management, firewall, IDS and IPS services.

ZEUUS SOLAAS, a division specialized in digital services and enabling customers to enjoy turnkey solutions for cloud-based applications.

By combining the power of its four division ZEUUS believes that it can delivery cost effective sustainable solutions with ongoing growth.