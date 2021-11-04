Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire A/S, a leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has today signed an agreement to acquire smartURL, the pioneer in the music smart linking space, and …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI)Linkfire A/S, a leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has today signed an agreement to acquire smartURL, the pioneer in the music smart linking space, and …

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) Linkfire A/S, a leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has today signed an agreement to acquire smartURL, the pioneer in the music smart linking space, and all related assets from Gupta Media, LLC. The acquisition will solidify Linkfire's market position as well as increase consumer connections (Traffic) and commission revenue. In an increasingly complex digital marketing world, smartURL founded by Gogi Gupta and Jason Frank in 2011, was the first to provide a smart link solution for the global music industry. Gupta has long been at the forefront of digital music marketing and smartURL brings along an impressive roster of clients and artists like Britney Spears, My Morning Jacket, H.E.R., and rock legends Toto. smartURL connects hundreds of millions of consumers to music services around the world every year sharing Linkfire's vision of empowering more people to discover great entertainment.