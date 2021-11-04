Linkfire ("LINKFI") Acquires Smart Link Pioneer and Key Global Competitor smartURL
Linkfire A/S, a leading SaaS marketing platform for music and entertainment, has today signed an agreement to acquire smartURL, the pioneer in the music smart linking space, and all related assets from Gupta Media, LLC. The acquisition will solidify Linkfire's market position as well as increase consumer connections (Traffic) and commission revenue.
In an increasingly complex digital marketing world, smartURL founded by Gogi Gupta and Jason Frank in 2011, was the first to provide a smart link solution for the global music industry. Gupta has long been at the forefront of digital music marketing and smartURL brings along an impressive roster of clients and artists like Britney Spears, My Morning Jacket, H.E.R., and rock legends Toto. smartURL connects hundreds of millions of consumers to music services around the world every year sharing Linkfire's vision of empowering more people to discover great entertainment.
The acquisition will solidify Linkfire's market position, increase consumer connections and commission revenue
Over the past decade smartURL and Linkfire have competed head-to-head. smartURL's strong position and expertise in the global entertainment ecosystem and their passion for servicing labels, artists and consumers makes them an ideal acquisition for Linkfire.
Building upon smartURL's solid foundation, Linkfire's unparalleled features and monetization capabilities will elevate the combined offering to the next level. The acquisition of smartURL adds millions of monetizable consumer connections to Linkfire's business, supporting the strategy of driving growth in that area.
Linkfire CEO and Co-founder, Lars Ettrup:
"We've been competing head-to-head with smartURL for years now and have continuously been impressed by their prominent industry position and foothold. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition provides to create value for shareholders and all of our stakeholders. The acquisition of smartURL further solidifies Linkfire's position as one of the leading marketing platforms for music and entertainment and strengthens our position as a trusted and reliable partner for entertainment and music discovery worldwide. It's a historic and proud moment for us at Linkfire and I warmly welcome smartURL and Gogi Gupta to the Linkfire family."
