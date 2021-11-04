Namibia Critical Metals Inc. Joins the Rare Earth Industry Association

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI)(OTC PINK:NMREF) today announced that it has joined the Rare Earth Industry Association based in Brussels.The …

The Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) is an international non-profit organization representing the global REE industry. Founded in June 2019, under the auspices of EIT Raw Materials Internationalization project GloREIA. The network continues to grow today. REIA has active members worldwide representing all major countries. With such a global context, REIA is well placed to contribute to a better understanding of rare earth element (REE) value chain.

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company" or "NMI") (TSXV:NMI)(OTC PINK:NMREF) today announced that it has joined the Rare Earth Industry Association based in Brussels.

Darrin Campbell, President of Namibia Critical Metals stated "We are very pleased to be joining the REIA and become part of this growing and important industry network. As we continue to advance our Lofdal Heavy Rare Earth Dysprosium-Terbium Project with our JOGMEC partners it is important to engage with key REE stakeholders and stay in tune with best practices within the industry."

About Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and the JV

JOGMEC is a Japanese government independent administrative agency which among other things seeks to secure stable resource supplies for Japan. JOGMEC has a strong reputation as a long term, strategic partner in mineral projects globally. The mandated areas of responsibilities within JOGMEC relate to oil and natural gas, metals, coal and geothermal energy. JOGMEC facilitates opportunities with Japanese private companies to secure supplies of natural resources for the benefit of the country's economic development.

Rare earths are of critical importance to Japanese industrial interests and JOGMEC has extensive experience with all aspects of the sector. JOGMEC provided Lynas with US$250,000,000 in loans and equity in 2011 to ensure supplies of the Light Rare Earths metals suite to the Japanese industry.

The Company currently owns a 95% interest in the Lofdal project with the remaining 5% held for the benefit of historically disadvantaged Namibians. The terms of the JOGMEC joint venture agreement with the Company stipulate that JOGMEC provides $3,000,000 in Term 1 and $7,000,000 in Term 2 to earn a 40% interest in the Lofdal project. Term 3 calls for a further $10,000,000 of expenditures to earn an additional 10% interest. JOGMEC can also purchase another 1% for $5,000,000 and has first right of refusal to fully fund the project through to commercial production and to purchase all production at market prices. The collective interests of NMI and historically disadvantaged Namibians cannot be diluted below a 26% carried working interest upon payment of $5,000,000 to JOGMEC for the dilution protection. The JV Agreement is structured such that no NMI equity will be issued and it is totally non-dilutive to NMI shareholders. To date, JOGMEC, has funded Term 1 and 2 expenditures totaling $6,600,000.