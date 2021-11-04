JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on November 16th, 17th, and 18th

- Access the event and schedule of presenting companies at virtualinvestorco.com -- Live video webcast roundtable discussions with members of Management and Thought Leaders across participating companies -PITTSTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, …

PITTSTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / November 4, 2021 - JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event November 16-18, 2021. As part of the virtual event, JTC partnered companies will provide a brief introduction, followed by a moderated Roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session.

- Access the event and schedule of presenting companies at virtualinvestorco.com - - Live video webcast roundtable discussions with members of Management and Thought Leaders across participating companies -

Foto: Accesswire

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

The schedule for the Virtual Investor Roundtable event is as follows:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Investors and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com: