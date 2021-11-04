Cyberlux Corporation Issues Monthly Recap with Key Accomplishments for the Month of October 2021

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during October 2021RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), an advanced …

Company provides Shareholders and Investors with key updates and milestones that were achieved during October 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, provided an update on the Company's key accomplishments during the month of October 2021.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated: