The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Logiq (NEO:LGIQ) (OTCQX:LGIQ) reports Q3 revenue exceeding $7.7M

Foto: Accesswire

Logiq, a provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, reported preliminary results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company plans to issue its full third-quarter results and host a conference call on November 15th. Brent Suen, President of Logiq sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Brent Suen and to learn more about Logiq's Q3 results, click here.

Northstar Gold (CSE:NSG) (OTCQB:NSGCF) extends Allied Gold Zone and provides exploration update

Foto: Accesswire

Northstar Gold has intersected visible gold, tellurides and chalcopyrite over appreciable widths at its Miller Gold Property. A total of 1,450 metres has been drilled in 11 holes in Phase IIB to date. Northstar's CEO Brian Fowler sat down with Caroline Egan to provide further insights into the results

For the full interview with Brian Fowler and to learn more about Northstar Gold's exploration update, click here.

ShaMaran (TSXV:SNM) receives August production-sharing payment

Foto: Accesswire

ShaMaran Petroleum has received C$32.1 million in Atrush sales and entitlements for August 2021, this includes $11.8 million net to the company. It also received $1.97 million net as the next instalment for August 2021 in the Kurdistan Regional Government's receivable repayment mechanism. CEO Adel Chaouch sat down with Caroline Egan to provide further insights into the news.

For the full interview with Adel Chaouch and to learn more about ShaMaran's recent announcement, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

