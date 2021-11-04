The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran discussing their latest press releases.The Power Play by The Market Herald …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran discussing their latest press releases.

Logiq (NEO:LGIQ) (OTCQX:LGIQ) reports Q3 revenue exceeding $7.7M

Logiq, a provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, reported preliminary results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The company plans to issue its full third-quarter results and host a conference call on November 15th. Brent Suen, President of Logiq sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

Northstar Gold (CSE:NSG) (OTCQB:NSGCF) extends Allied Gold Zone and provides exploration update

Northstar Gold has intersected visible gold, tellurides and chalcopyrite over appreciable widths at its Miller Gold Property. A total of 1,450 metres has been drilled in 11 holes in Phase IIB to date. Northstar's CEO Brian Fowler sat down with Caroline Egan to provide further insights into the results

ShaMaran (TSXV:SNM) receives August production-sharing payment

ShaMaran Petroleum has received C$32.1 million in Atrush sales and entitlements for August 2021, this includes $11.8 million net to the company. It also received $1.97 million net as the next instalment for August 2021 in the Kurdistan Regional Government's receivable repayment mechanism. CEO Adel Chaouch sat down with Caroline Egan to provide further insights into the news.

